BeReal is no longer #1 in downloads on the App Store… what is it now?

For several weeks, the new social network, which is characterized by allowing users to take a picture with the mobile’s front and rear cameras at the same time for just two minutes a day, has held first place in the app of Apple, App Store, dethroning TikTok, which held the first position for almost a year and a half.

Top Widgets allows you to customize the lock screen of the iPhone with iOS 16

However, now there is a new app that has pushed BeReal off the top of the free apps ranking, both in the US and in many other markets. The app that now ranks first is called Top Widgets, and that it has reached the leadership in the download classification has an easy explanation.

A week ago, iOS 16 was launched, the new version of Apple’s mobile operating system, which has among its main features the full possibility of customizing the iPhone’s lock screen.

As we were telling you, you can place any app on the new iPhone lock screen with iOS 16, but there is also an app that allows you to carry out the entire process easily and with many customization options: the aforementioned Top Widgets.

This is the reason why the app has climbed to the top of the ranking of app in the United States for iOS: the possibility of customizing the lock screen with the new operating system.

Top Widgets is an app of Chinese origin that was created in August 2020, with the introduction of widgets for the home screen of the recently released iOS 14. However, it was only now with the release of iOS 16 that its popularity has exploded, achieving in just two days more than 1.3 million downloads.

Taking into account that before the launch of iOS 16 the average number of downloads was 68,000 per day, the growth is greater than 1,812% in the United States. But what’s more, according to the firm, Top Widgets has exceeded 30 million downloads worldwide this week.