Class-action lawsuits alleging Beyond Meat deceived consumers about protein content will be combined in Chicago

A series of class-action lawsuits alleging deceptive practices by Beyond Meat will be heard as a single case in Chicago, a court ruled Wednesday.

The suits allege Beyond Meat Inc., which sells plant-based meat-substitute products, miscalculates and overstates the protein content in its foods and misleads consumers about the nutritional benefits, compared to traditional meat products.

- Advertisement -

The lead complaint, filed in September, alleges that a method of testing a product’s protein content — through an interaction with a nitrogen compound — reveals some Beyond Meat products contain less protein than what is required to be shown on a label.

“For example, Defendant’s Beyond Beef Plant-Based Ground 16oz Patties, which is labeled as ’20G Per Serving’ and ‘40% DV’ for protein, actually contains 19G Per Serving by nitrogen testing, and 7% DV for protein,” the complaint states.

A representative for Beyond Meat did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Beyond Meat announced last fall it would be laying off 200 workers. That was on top of a 4% reduction in its workforce announced in August. According to the food industry news website FoodDive, the company has missed revenue targets and cut its annual projections.

- Advertisement -

Its nearest rival, Impossible Foods, has also struggled, and this week announced it would cut its workforce by 20%.

A recent Bloomberg News feature called plant-based meat alternatives “a flop,” quoting one analyst as saying regular meat-eating consumers are “just not that into it.”