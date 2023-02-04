It will be late! The Last of Us Part 1 on PC is delayed; see the new date

The Last of Us series on HBO has been an indisputable success, even causing sales of franchise games on PlayStation to increase. Last year, Sony released a remake of the first game, which in addition to presenting the saga to a new generation of players, also updates the technical part of the title so that it is more in line with the new generation and can also be released on PC . Unfortunately, those eagerly waiting to check out Ellie and Joel’s PC adventure will have to wait a little longer.

Sony has already made it clear that it intends to invest heavily in launching its game franchises beyond the PlayStation, with a focus on PC and mobile devices. The Last of Us is one of the most acclaimed franchises on PlayStation and many have been eagerly awaiting its release on PC.

In December of last year, Naughty Dog had revealed that The Last of Us Part I would hit PC on March 3, 2023, but this week, the developer announced that the launch has been pushed back to March 28. In the statement, the company says that it is very happy with the love and support received in recent times, mainly due to the series with HBO. Despite this, the postponement will be necessary to finish polishing the game and release it in the best possible way.

The Last of Us Part I PC will now be released on March 28. An update from our team: pic.twitter.com/lvApDT71Xj — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) February 3, 2023