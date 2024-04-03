chrome introduces a new security measure that will avoid many problems

In its commitment to offering the best possible experience to users, Google has unveiled a new feature that will make using Chrome more secure . Thanks to this, we can trust the browser to enjoy an experience that will expose us to a lower level of risk.

The new function that Google is working on is known as Device Bound Session Credentials and, as its name suggests, it is responsible for binding session credentials to a specific device . This means that cookies will be more protected and cannot be stolen by hackers who are trying to access your account illegally.

More security

One of the things we ask most of Chrome is a security reinforcement. The browser complies in all aspects and has become the leading option in the entire world, but we know perfectly well that it is not a perfect program. Among the features that can be improved, security stands out, which could go much further if Google takes it seriously. Luckily, the development of this new function makes it clear that they are remedying the problem.

The objective of this new security measure is to protect cookies by all possible means. This is very positive in view of the large amount of information hidden in cookies , where session data is stored so that users can speed up access to all types of services. And although they are useful, the problem is that these cookies can be stolen by attackers and then exploited with the intention of gaining access to user accounts.

That’s how it works

The system, which summarizes its name with the acronym DBSC, ensures that your cookies become a wall that is very difficult to overcome. The reason for this is that the cookies will be linked to the device from which you are accessing, so it will be practically impossible to hack them. This link between cookies and device will be made using a cryptographic system .

Google specifies, so that we better understand how it works, that, even with this measure, there is still a certain risk of cookies being stolen. However, if hackers were to steal the cookies, they would not have the opportunity to read them or use them to access your user accounts. The reason for this is how these cookies are protected by the TPM module and guarantee maximum security. As Google says, those who steal these types of cookies will discover that they have no value outside the user’s original device.

Although it is still in development and more precisely in the prototype phase , Google trusts that it will be a feature that will help users a lot. It will also be especially useful for those who manage corporate teams and for combined use with antivirus, given that these protection programs will find a powerful ally in Chrome.

Users who activate this function, which can now be tested in all versions of Chrome (we will explain what you have to do later), will find that sessions will now be individually protected by a unique privacy key. The server on which the connections are made will not receive that key, but will only obtain the public key. That is what this security wall ensures so that the sessions cannot be affected.

At the moment, as we say, it is in testing, but Chrome hopes that it will be a function that will be increasingly adopted until it becomes a standard. That said, if you want to try this feature you have to enter the hidden menu of Chrome experiments. You will open it by copying and pasting this code into the browser’s address bar: chrome://flags/. Since the list of available options is too large, you will have to search directly for this: “enable-bound-session-credentials”. You will see that it is in default mode, so you will have to click on the arrow pointing down and choose “Enabled”. As you will see, there are two options, but the one that will interest you will be the first.

As indicated in the activation process , you can use this security feature on both Windows and Mac and Linux devices. There is no specific date when it will be definitively available to all users, but it may not take too long to arrive.