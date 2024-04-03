redmi buds 4 pro wireless headphones cheaper than ever

Xiaomi is characterized by having a wide catalog of devices at incredible quality-price. Although the Chinese brand stands out for many more electronic items, one of its star products is wireless headphones. These have the latest in technology without exceeding 100 euros and, now, you can get your Redmi Buds 4 Pro for even less money.

The Asian company launched its Redmi Buds 4 Pro in October 2022. Originally, they went on the market for 99.99 euros, but, over time, Xiaomi has lowered its recommended price. However, to date, these wireless headphones have not been as cheap as they are now on Amazon.

Previously, the Asian store sold this model for 71.74 euros on Amazon. Now, we don’t know how long the flash offer will last, but if you were thinking of buying wireless headphones with active noise cancellation without spending a fortune, this is your chance.

Redmi Buds 4 Pro battery

The completely wireless electrodynamic in-ear headphones (TWS) Redmi Buds 4 Pro have always stood out for offering good technology at a good price. However, this is the first time they are available for less than 40 euros, which is practically what low-end wireless models cost.

On their own, each headset has a range of up to 9 hours which, if we add the battery in the box, can increase up to 36 hours . Its manufacturer assures that with just five minutes of charging you can have up to two hours of uninterrupted music listening.

Listening gesture control

These devices allow you to control some functions with gestures . For example, with two presses, you can pause or play what you are listening to or answer a call; and with three presses, you skip the song or reject the call.

In addition, if you hold down the earphone, it is possible to manage noise cancellation , to listen to your favorite music, even in noisy environments. Regarding this technology, the Redmi Buds 4 Pro have three modes:

Noise cancellation disabled

Transparency mode

Active noise cancellation

Headphone sound quality

The sound quality is not bad at all, especially if we compare it with other models of the same price that are now on sale. These headphones have support for the LDAC audio codec, at transmission rates of up to 990 Kbps, and audio resolutions of 96 kHz/24 bit and higher.

Regarding the noise cancellation function, Xiaomi claims that it can mitigate up to 43 decibels of outside noise. According to them, the technology with which these Redmi Buds 4 Pro are equipped is capable of blocking up to 99.3% of external residual noise thanks to its three levels mentioned above.

Quite a comfortable design

The lightness of the headphones is important when listening to music without feeling discomfort. For this reason, from Xiaomi, they have managed to make each headset weigh only approximately 5 grams . With the box, the total weight is 49.5 grams.

Additionally, their liquid silicone tips offer a soft, comfortable fit that can adapt to everyone’s ears. They achieve this by offering several pads of different sizes in the purchase package: large, medium and small.

It should be noted that these features are found in almost any current headphone model. However, let us remember that they are now available for about 40 euros on Amazon and that, initially, they were valued at almost 100 euros.