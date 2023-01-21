Cause of Radeon RX 6000 batch damage may have been found

Earlier this year, a story involving the AMD Radeon RX 6000 line circulated on social media and brought to light a mystery regarding the disappearance of a batch of Navi 21 models, which were discarded after being corroded catastrophically. German electronics repair shop KrisFix.de received 61 broken or defective RX 6900/6800 family graphics cards and found that 48 of them suffered from physically cracked GPU silicon. In this way, the mystery may have been solved, pinning cryptocurrency mining and high humidity storage as the culprits.





The big speculation was in relation to the Radeon driver version being used by the damaged GPUs, questioning whether AMD had made some kind of coding error that would cause the destruction of the silicon. The repair shop reckons that most if not all of the very new looking graphics cards it received were purchased by individual customers from a batch released by a former cryptominer. Maybe there was a local eBay or Facebook Marketplace ad selling them cheap.