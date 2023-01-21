ChatGPT AI model is adapted for connected home assistant on iOS

If, on the one hand, the new artificial intelligence solutions are making waves, raising the attention and concern of various sectors, they also open up opportunities for creative developers to find unprecedented uses for these resources. Combine that with dissatisfaction with the (lack of) intelligence of some virtual assistants, like Siri and Alexa, and you have what one developer has just accomplished — adapting GPT-3, the AI ​​model behind ChatGPT, into a connected home assistant on iOS. Like a HomePod direct on the cell phone, Mate Marschalko appears controlling several HomeKit-compatible devices through more natural dialogues with the assistant, instead of giving very specific and direct orders. This is guaranteed by the language model that, in ChatGPT, is capable of generating texts from simple or complex prompts.

If this, on the one hand, makes the assistant’s response unpredictable, on the other hand the developer has shown that the machine understands that it should turn on the light when it complains that it realized it was recording in the dark. He can even program the assistant to turn on the garage lights when his wife arrives or to adjust the bedroom temperature to a (subjective) comfortable climate. - Advertisement - It is also worth noting that the assistant answers subjective questions and is capable of being an interlocutor in more complex dialogues.

The entire process of adapting this assistant is in a post by Mate on Medium, and the process used the Shortcuts automation tool, available on iOS, macOS and iPadOS. And you, what did you think of this experiment?

