A wireless mechanical keyboard with lots of customization possibilities

Keychron is a manufacturer of mechanical keyboards for desktop computers, compatible with Windows, Linux and Mac systems, which already has a portfolio of high-end mechanical keyboards.

The company, given the good reviews received for its Q1 wired mechanical keyboard, and the high demand for a completely wireless version of it, is now turning to Kickstarter to raise funding for the Keychron Q1 Pro, the wireless version of Q1.



The Keychron Q1 Pro is a wireless mechanical keyboard that features an all-aluminum finish, allowing hot-swappable keys with 3-pin and 5-pin MX switches, allowing full customization of key functions and creation. of keyboard macros directly from the VIA software in a very intuitive and simple way.

It also supports being paired with up to three devices at the same time through Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, being able to switch between linked devices to perform different activities.

One thing that Apple enthusiasts might be interested in is that this model offers a Mac keyboard layout while still being compatible with Windows systems. According to the company:

The Q1 Pro is one of the few on the market that has the same multimedia and function key features as Apple’s keyboards for Mac users, but with more tactile feedback.

Keychron also points out that it is a model that facilitates its assembly and disassembly, with a double-joint design that facilitates having a flexible structure and allowing comfortable writing.

In addition, it is a device that houses a 32-bit STM32L432 ARM Cortex-M4 chip (MCU) with very low energy consumption, accompanied by a 128K Flash memory storage with which to offer more possibilities to developers.

The campaign is being a complete success, having exceeded the funding goal, with 27 days left for new sponsors to be added.

Those interested can find out all the details on the campaign website.