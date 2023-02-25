CAT S75 announced with satellite connectivity, MediaTek Dimensity 930 and more

The CAT brand, known in the mobile industry for selling robust smartphones, presented to the world this Friday (24) the new mobile CAT S75. The highlight of the model is its state-of-the-art satellite connectivity with a messaging service. The new device is the result of a partnership between Caterpillar and the Bullitt, a UK company known for designing and developing technologies for extreme environments, as well as satellite communications for mobile devices.





The model will be present at the largest equipment and telecommunications fair, the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2023), which will start on February 27th. The CAT S75 will be one of the first to use the new two-way satellite messaging technology. - Advertisement - Its licensing status makes it one of the latest satellite capable smartphones in the world, along with the new Motorola Defy 2. The two cell phones are, therefore, able to enter the territory that the series iPhone 14 Pro it already works.





As well as the Motorola Defy 2, the CAT S75 is equipped with the new MediaTek Dimensity 930 chip (MT6825) to support non-terrestrial network (NTN). The device also comes with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable internal storage. CAT S75 also offers a 6.6-inch Full HD+ screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The front camera is an 8 MP, while the rear set is made up of 50 MP (main), 8 MP (ultrawide) and 2 MP (macro) sensors.





The battery is 5,000 mAh and supports 15W charging. The handset will come with Android 12 and will receive two major updates and a total of 5 years of security patches. It is worth mentioning that the CAT S75 is practically a copy of the Motorola Defy 2, even in design. - Advertisement - The advanced satellite messaging service supports “SOS Assist” which connects the user to 24/7 response centers. When buying the device, the owner gets a free trial year.





The CAT S75 is also ready for anything. The model is resistant to the entry of dust, sand and other dirt, and has been tested at a depth of 5 meters of water, and is also capable of handling high-pressure jets, receiving the certification IP68 and IP69K.

Technical specifications

6.6 inch IPS LCD screen with 1080×2400 resolution and Gorilla Glass Victus Hole for camera and 120Hz refresh rate

MediaTek Dimensity 930 Platform (MT6825)

GPU IMG BXM-8-256

6 GB of RAM memory

128 GB of internal storage

8 MP front camera

Rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor

Dual Band Wi-Fi (2.4 and 5 GHz), Bluetooth, NFC, IP68 It is IP69K.

5,000 mAh battery with 15W charging

Android 12 operating system

Dimensions: 171 x 80 x 11.9 mm

Weight: 268 grams

price and availability

Also according to Bullitt, the CAT S75 will only be available in the North American and European market at this first moment, with its expansion planned for Africa, Latin America and Oceania from the third quarter of 2023 - Advertisement - In Europe, the CAT S75 can be found for €599 (~R$3,294 in direct conversion and without taxes). The handset will also be on display for everyone at MWC 2023.