Not Exclusive: Studio Explains Why Baldur’s Gate 3 Wasn’t Announced For Xbox

State of Play featured announcements for several games and one of them was Baldur’s Gate, which will be released on August 31, 2023 for PlayStation 5, GeForce Now, PC and Mac. This made Xbox users question why the game was not announced for Microsoft’s console.

We are currently planning to release Baldur’s Gate 3 for PC, Mac, GeForce Now and PS5. That said, we are not exclusive and will announce support for additional platforms if and when we are ready.

However, Larian Studios quickly responded that the game will not be exclusive to these platforms, further revealing why Baldur’s Gate will not be released for Xbox along with the other platforms. Check out the statement sent by her:

In the face of the comments that followed, Larian Studios published another note from Reddit, where it clarifies that there is an Xbox version of Baldur’s Gate in development, but it has not been announced due to technical problems at the moment:

Xbox players, we’ve seen your questions about if/when you can expect Baldur’s Gate 3 on Xbox. We’ve had an Xbox port of Baldur’s Gate 3 in the works for some time now, but we’ve run into some technical issues – most notably with split-screen co-op. We’re still working on an Xbox version of BG3, but we’re not confident enough to announce it yet. We don’t like to announce anything until we’re ready because we don’t want to get people’s hopes up until we’re sure we can deliver.

In this way, it is clear that there is no exclusivity, but only difficulties in the development of this title for Microsoft consoles. Furthermore, it’s totally understandable that Larian is cautious with its announcements, given that several games have suffered from disastrous launches for the same reason cited above.