Apple is preparing a cheaper second-generation AR/VR headset, according to a new report

Despite the fact that Apple has not yet presented its first model of AR / VR headphones, it is expected that its presentation can finally take place next June, for its subsequent launch, through the new edition of its conference for developers, a A new report from the Nikkei publication points out today that Apple is already preparing the second generation of it with a view to being a low-priced product, thereby allowing it to reach a larger audience.

For this second generation, according to the report, the company opened an alliance with Foxconn for its manufacture, already having the task of automating the assembly process of the units to reduce construction costs.



Preparing the second generation to reach a wider audience

The idea is to carry out the work of assembling the units in parallel to the launch of the first generation version, known for now as Apple Reality Pro, in the absence of the company specifying details and other aspects.

The report shows that the first generation will have cutting-edge technologies for this type of device, with high-quality screens, a multitude of cameras, many sensors and more, which will be reflected in the cost, estimated at between 2,000 and 3,000 dollars. , with Luxshare being the company chosen to manufacture it, a company that also makes other devices for the company, such as iPhones, Apple Watch and AirPods.

Said report specifies aspects such as the high-quality screen, noting that the first generation could have two high-resolution micro-OLED panels, one for each eye, and that each unit would cost about $150, a high price due to because its performance is still low.

From cutting-edge technology to more affordable technologies and processes

Given this situation, and coinciding with The Information report from last January, it is expected that the second generation will be able to integrate lower quality screens, a smaller number of sensors, and other aspects that make it cheaper, such as the aforementioned process. assembly, which results in the new product being able to reach a lower price, which according to The Information, could be around $800.

In order to access the second generation device, we would have to wait until next year or at the beginning of 2025, with rumors that the second generation AR/VR headset could arrive under the name of Apple Reality One.

The truth is that we have spent years of rumors and leaks about AR / VR devices from different companies, although like other advances, when we least expect it, we will see a variety of models arrive, being able to settle as one more device that can be part of our lives.

This will be the case as long as there are no new setbacks, and more so considering that many technology companies are not currently going through their best moments, although Apple is currently free of the sieve of employees and restructuring carried out by other technology companies.

More information: Nikkei