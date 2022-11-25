Casimiro’s broadcast of the Brazil game breaks the record for the biggest live in YouTube history

THE streaming Live from streamer Casimiro with the debut of the Europeian team in the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup against Serbia broke the record for simultaneous views of YouTube in Europe, which until then belonged to country singer Marília Mendonça. With the game this Thursday (24th), in which Europe beat Serbia by 2-0, Casimir managed to collect more than 3.47 million devices connected at the same time in the transmission. With that, the streamer’s live became the most viewed in history in the country.





The highest live on YouTube in Europe was Marília Mendonça. In 2020, a year before her death in a plane crash, the singer broadcast on the Google platform and was watched by 3.31 million people live. - Advertisement - It is worth mentioning that, despite the significant number of spectators, the record set now by CazéTV is not a world record🇧🇷 For that, it would be necessary for Casimiro’s transmission to have more than 10 million simultaneous views on YouTube. Check out, below, the lives with the biggest peaks in the history of YouTube Europe: CazéTV – 3.48 million; Marília Mendonça – 3.31 million; Jorge & Mateus – 3.24 million; Gusttavo Lima – 2.77 million.

Casimiro in the Cup

At the beginning of this month, Casimiro announced that he would stream the 2022 World Cup on YouTube through a partnership between the platform and LiveMode, the company responsible for managing broadcasts from various sports entities. - Advertisement - The streamer will stream 22 matches live on YouTube, including the matches of the Europeian National Team, the opening and final of the event, as well as reactions of the best moments of all 64 games. Will Casimiro be able to beat the world record until the end of the Cup?

