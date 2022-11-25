Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
Elon Musk Announces He Will "Amnesty" Suspended Twitter Accounts

By Abraham
Elon Musk Announces He Will
The CEO of twitter🇧🇷 Elon Musk, announced this Thursday (24) that it will offer a “general amnesty” for suspended accounts on the social network. The executive did an informal survey on the subject in your personal account on the platform to help you decide.

Musk’s poll yesterday resulted in 72.4% of respondents voting yes to releasing suspended accounts on the social network. Another 27.6% chose the option to keep the situation as it is. Elon then replied “Vox Populi, Vox Dei”.

As The Verge pointed out, the decision to roll back years of moderation work on Twitter effectively undermines Musk’s original promise: to create a diverse board that would help adjudicate serious moderation decisions on the platform.

Twitter has spent years removing users with complaints about abuse of terms, misinformation and harassment. In the search, Musk said the amnesty does not apply to profiles that have broken the law or engaged in blatant spam.🇧🇷


It is not yet clear which accounts will be allowed back. However, a general restoration of most suspended profiles is likely to have very serious consequences on the platform’s ecosystem, known to be one of the most toxic.

Since taking charge of Twitter, Musk has been making controversial decisions about the direction of the social network. At changes made by the new CEO caused such negative repercussions that even another platform began to be seen as a refuge🇧🇷

