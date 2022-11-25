Black Friday Deal Alert: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G from R$1,599

Made official by Samsung almost two years ago, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G became popular in the South Korean brand’s user community for bringing balanced specifications and a price consistent with its category, offering good value for money for users looking for an intermediate device that borders on the premium category.

This model sports a sober construction that displays a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with a resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, in addition to a pixel density of 407 ppi and a hole at the top to house the front camera. 32 MP with f/2.2 aperture.