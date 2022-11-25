Black Friday Deal Alert: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G from R$1,599

Made official by Samsung almost two years ago, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G became popular in the South Korean brand’s user community for bringing balanced specifications and a price consistent with its category, offering good value for money for users looking for an intermediate device that borders on the premium category.
This model sports a sober construction that displays a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with a resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, in addition to a pixel density of 407 ppi and a hole at the top to house the front camera. 32 MP with f/2.2 aperture.
Moving on to the internal hardware, the device comes equipped with the Snapdragon 865 chipset — octa-core up to 2.84 GHz with 7 nanometer lithography — with the Adreno 650 GPU, 6 GB of RAM memory for background processes and internal storage. 128 GB with expansion slot.
Other highlights include a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast charging, a triple set of rear cameras (12 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP), Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC technology for proximity payments.
As determined by AllCellularthis week customers can purchase the Galaxy S20 FE 5G at Americanas for the price of R$ 1,599 in cash or R$ 1,776.67 in up to 10 interest-free installments on the credit card, available in white, navy blue and pink .
- Infinity-O display with Dynamic AMOLED technology at 120 Hz
- 6.5-inch panel with FHD+ resolution
- Display with 20:9 aspect ratio and centered circular notch
- Snapdragon 865 Processor
- 6 or 8 GB of RAM memory
- 128 or 256 GB of internal storage
- 32 MP front camera
- three rear cameras
- 12 MP f/1.8 main sensor
- 12 MP sensor with f/2.2 wide-angle lens
- 8 MP sensor with f/2.4 telephoto lens
- 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast charging
- Support for wireless and reverse charging up to 15W
- USB-C, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and GPS
- IP68 certified against water and dust
- Android 12 with One UI interface
- Available in up to 6 colors
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Snapdragon) is available on Amazon for BRL 2,499🇧🇷