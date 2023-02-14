Samsung releases fix for SSD 990 Pro health status issue

Last Monday, the 14th, Samsung released a firmware update for the SSD 990 Pro, correcting a problem that was highly complained about by customers on the South Korean brand’s forums. According to reports, the storage unit would be deteriorating at a higher than normal speed, affecting the useful life and experience of use.
One SSD owner claims overall health status lost 4% with just 60 days of use, using the CrystalDiskInfo platform to assess SSD health. “A good 96% and that after only about 60 days of use this is normal and has anyone noticed this with their SSD 990 Pro?” he asks.
In according to an expert from the Samsung Community, the manufacturer investigated the complaints identifying that the defect was in fact related to the firmaccessory ware. “UA firmware update was released today, February 13, 2023, to resolve these anomalies,” the moderator responded to a participant.
HDBlog.IT, an Italian portal partner of TechSmart, says that the update to the latest version does not seem to have completely resolved the failure, because the SMART values do not return to the original after installing the current firmware. Samsung points out that the actual SMART values of each SSD vary depending on the user environment and usage conditions.
Installation through Magician Software does not affect the files — photos, videos, documents and programs — installed on the unit, however, it is recommended to make a backup to avoid loss in case of a possible failure in the update process.
- Update for SSD 990 Pro — Download