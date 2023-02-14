Samsung releases fix for SSD 990 Pro health status issue

Last Monday, the 14th, Samsung released a firmware update for the SSD 990 Pro, correcting a problem that was highly complained about by customers on the South Korean brand’s forums. According to reports, the storage unit would be deteriorating at a higher than normal speed, affecting the useful life and experience of use.

One SSD owner claims overall health status lost 4% with just 60 days of use, using the CrystalDiskInfo platform to assess SSD health. “A good 96% and that after only about 60 days of use this is normal and has anyone noticed this with their SSD 990 Pro?” he asks.