5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftSamsung releases fix for SSD 990 Pro health status issue

Samsung releases fix for SSD 990 Pro health status issue

MicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Samsung releases fix for SSD 990 Pro health status issue
1676397331 samsung releases fix for ssd 990 pro health status issue.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Last Monday, the 14th, Samsung released a firmware update for the SSD 990 Pro, correcting a problem that was highly complained about by customers on the South Korean brand’s forums. According to reports, the storage unit would be deteriorating at a higher than normal speed, affecting the useful life and experience of use.

One SSD owner claims overall health status lost 4% with just 60 days of use, using the CrystalDiskInfo platform to assess SSD health. “A good 96% and that after only about 60 days of use this is normal and has anyone noticed this with their SSD 990 Pro?” he asks.

In according to an expert from the Samsung Community, the manufacturer investigated the complaints identifying that the defect was in fact related to the firmaccessory ware. “UA firmware update was released today, February 13, 2023, to resolve these anomalies,” the moderator responded to a participant.

- Advertisement -

HDBlog.IT, an Italian portal partner of TechSmart, says that the update to the latest version does not seem to have completely resolved the failure, because the SMART values ​​do not return to the original after installing the current firmware. Samsung points out that the actual SMART values ​​of each SSD vary depending on the user environment and usage conditions.

Samsung SSD 990 Pro. (Image: Playback).

Installation through Magician Software does not affect the files — photos, videos, documents and programs — installed on the unit, however, it is recommended to make a backup to avoid loss in case of a possible failure in the update process.

  • Update for SSD 990 Pro — Download

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Z-Library defies return to the open web to offer free eBook downloads

Z-Library, one of the largest eBook download sites, has returned to the open web...
Apple

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, confirmations on small-sized frames

The insider ShrimpApplePro is back on the forecast from January, when he shared that...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.