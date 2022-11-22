Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
Car breaks into Apple store in US in alleged intentional attack

By Abraham
A car broke into a store apple in Massachusetts, United States, this Monday (21)🇧🇷 Local authorities are investigating what happened to determine whether it was intentional or a common accident involving the building.

Details are still not entirely clear about the injuries, but according to local media reports, several people were taken to the emergency room and there has been one death reported so far. The driver of the vehicle is among the injured.

According to reports from people inside the store at the time of the accident, the SUV appeared to be speeding when it collided with the store. “It was like a big explosion,” said one of the witnesses to the accident.

A few hours after the incident, Apple released a short statement saying, “Due to the recent tragic events at Apple Derby Street, the store is closed until further notice. Our hearts go out to everyone affected.”

In the images of the local television stations, it is possible to observe the place of the accident with the vehicle inside the store. Fire crews went to the scene to help the victims and the police have already started investigating the case.

