Faced with the exodus on Twitter, Hive Social is also receiving a deluge of new users

A few hours ago we talked about Post as a possible competitor to Twitter, and now we are talking about Hive Social, another social platform that, despite being available since 2019, is now also experiencing a substantial increase in users, collapsing this past weekend. week due to the high number of registrations, coinciding with the reactivation of Donald Trump’s Twitter account, despite the fact that Trump has not used it, opting for Truth Social, his censorship-free alternative.

And it is that in recent days, according to SensorTower, there have been a total of 144,000 installations, 22,000 of them only in the United States, which means that the platform is attracting more attention outside the United States.



An option that is ceasing to be unknown

Given the arrival of so many users, the platform now manages the number of 900,000 total registered usersand that it began to receive a boost weeks before the acquisition of Twitter by Elon Musk, which means that users have not only taken refuge in Mastodon and community platforms such as CounterSocial.

As reported by TechCrunch, the pace of downloads and registrations is allowing Hive Social to begin to occupy significant positions in mobile application stores in the United States, currently within the top 20 of the US App Store.

Hive isn’t essentially a Twitter-like platform, though in many ways it does resemble the bluebird network, to the point that Teen Vogue pointed out last year that this platform, aimed at Generation Z, has elements of social networks available on Twitter and Instagram, and even MySpace (we suppose the classic version that no one remembers anymore).

Of course, it maintains a main feed, which offers the publications in chronological order, lacking a customization algorithm (as in Launchyoo for example), as well as a feed where you can discover content by category, having an integrated search engine.

It has support for color themes and according to TechCrunch, it does not have ads, instead there is the possibility that users obtain additional spaces (an idea similar to the Uhive social network) where users can share more of their favorite content, which they range from $0.99 for a second space to $1.99 for a third or fourth.

Hive Social will soon have the ability to connect Spotify and Apple Music accounts for its music profile feature. There is no doubt that the alternatives will continue to wait for any slip-up to try to occupy as much as possible the online conversation space that Twitter currently occupies.

