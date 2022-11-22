WhatsApp will allow you to put a password on your desktop version

WhatsApp is preparing a new feature to give users extra security when using the web or desktop version.

A new option that will allow you to keep curious people away from your chats and private messages. We tell you what this novelty is about.

You can protect your WhatsApp account on the PC with a password

Although most of us usually check our WhatsApp chats from our mobile phones, it is also practical to have the desktop version installed, or use its web version. These allow us to see the earrings that we have in WhatsApp, or chat with our contacts, without having to switch between the mobile and the PC.

However, it must be recognized that the dynamics that WhatsApp offers on the web and the desktop version is not as secure if we usually share the laptop or are with more people at home. To solve this problem, WhatsApp is preparing an option that will allow you to set a password to block access to our account.

As mentioned in WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is developing the same option that we find in the mobile app for the web and desktop version. Yes, the possibility of blocking access to our WhatsApp account.

In the case of the web and desktop version, WhatsApp will encourage users to protect their account using a PIN or password. One detail to keep in mind is that the password will be local, so it will not be saved in your WhatsApp account. If they lose it, or forget it, it will only be necessary to repeat the process of linking the device using the QR code.

Of course, it will be optional. So the user could activate it when he is away from home, at work, university or on a trip, and deactivate it when he already feels safe to open the laptop and the WhatsApp account without problems.

Or simply if the user is distracted, this new security option will help him when he forgets to log out. At the moment, this new function is in development, so we will have to wait to see it working.