"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II": Pre-order will give you early access to the game and exclusive bonuses

The launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is getting closer and closer and today Activision announced what benefits will be granted to those who participate in the pre-order of the game. For starters, these players will have access to the campaign a week before the official launch on October 28th.

This means that you will be able to discover all the news that the title has to offer since October 20th. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will be available for PlayStation, Xbox and PC via Battle.net and Steam.

Image: Call of Duty

Those who pre-order the game will still have access to free content from Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Warzone, early access to Beta starting October 16th for PlayStation users with exclusive items for these players on Final Judgment Pack.

The Final Judgment Pack includes immediate access to the Legendary Operator Skin “Deathknell” and the Legendary Weapon Blueprint “Bloodthirsty” for use in Vanguard and Warzone.

Paint already appears as a standalone application in the Microsoft Store awaiting an imminent launch

Image: Call of Duty

In addition to the rewards mentioned above, players who participate in the pre-sale will still earn the following items:

  • Red Team 141: Four multiplayer operators — Ghost, Farah, Price, and Soap — each with a special masked outfit, which will be available during the Open Beta.
  • FJX Cinder – Weapon Vault: More details on this and the new Gunsmith will be shared in Call of Duty: Next, which will also be available during the Open Beta;
  • Season One Battle Pass and 50 Tier Skips: Anyone who buys the Vault Edition after Season One will accumulate this benefit for the current Season;
  • Ghost Legacy Pack: 20+ free items celebrating this Modern Warfare (2019) and Warzone Task Force 141 icon, unlocked by pre-order.

It is important to remember that early access will be divided into two phases with two weekends: the first with early access for PS4 and PS5 players starting at 14:00 GMT on September 16th and an open beta for everyone starting at 14:00 GMT from September 18th to the 20th, no PS Plus subscription required.

The second phase will take place with open beta crossplay and early access platforms on the following dates:

  • PS4 and PS5: open beta for everyone between September 22nd and 26th;
  • Xbox and PC: Early Access starting at 2pm GMT on September 22 (Xbox players must have a Live Gold membership to play);
  • Xbox and PC: Open beta for everyone starting at 14:00 GMT between September 24th and 26th (Xbox players must have a Live Gold subscription to play).

Check out more information and participate in the pre-sale of the game through the link below:

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Pre-Order – Log In
know more

