WhatsApp launches a new native application for Windows, so you can get it

If you are one of those who use on your Windows computer, there is excellent news for you. The reason is that the company has officially announced that it already has an available for Microsoft’s operating system that is , so the web-based version used until now is a thing of the past. The development we are talking about replaces the one that was available in the Windows store to date, and the truth is that it has important advantages. One of the most important is that it is possible to link the application directly with the WhatsApp account you have, so it is not necessary for your smartphone to be connected to the Internet to be able to access the chats to write or make calls -although it must be done the corresponding link for security reasons. This WhatsApp application is much better Besides, the fluidity in use is much better because it uses native Windows code, so it abandons Electron -which is the base used in the previous version and which was not particularly optimal-. In other words, the problems of receiving messages and slowness when updating are solved. Besides, the interface has some changes to make it much better to use, since everything is much more accessible and clear. It is important to mention that the company itself has indicated that the version for macOS is under development, so those who use a computer with this operating system will have to wait a little longer to be able to enjoy a native client that offers smooth operation. better and more stable. How to get the new version of the app Well, the truth is that everything is very simple in both Windows 10 and Windows 11. Simply, you have to access this link that takes you to the Microsoft store and, by clicking on the Install button , the download and installation proceeds (if you have the previous web-based option, we recommend that you remove it before doing anything, since this way you will avoid problems). The time it takes is little, so in just a few minutes, you can have everything ready. These are the steps you have to take to configure the new version of WhatsApp for Windows: Open the application that you just downloaded and installed on your computer and, on the screen that appears, click on the Start button. You will see on the screen a QR code that you have to scan with the WhatsApp app open on the phone (entering Paired devices using the icon with three points in the upper right area. Here you have to click on Pair device). This executes a process of security that confirms ownership of the account, and once this is complete, you can use the app as usual. WhatsApp’s new app consumes less system resources as it is not so demanding on the RAM it needs to run. With this it is quite equal to what happens with Telegram. >