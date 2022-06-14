Book to honour Dublin women in initiative to redress history’s failings

A number of Dublin women and their achievements will be featured in a brand new book published by Dublin City Council.

Eighty women who contributed significantly to their field of work will be celebrated for their accomplishments in an attempt to redress history’s failings.

The book, Her Keys to the City, will be launched by Lord Mayor of Dublin, Alison Gilliland, and journalist and author Clodagh Finn on Friday, June 17 at 6.30pm.

Read more:Kellie Harrington to be awarded Freedom of Dublin this weekend

Out of the total of 86 people who were given the Honorary Freedom of the City of Dublin since 1876 just seven were women.

The Lord Mayor said: “The genesis of this book lies in wanting, in some way, to address the very obvious gender imbalance in recipients of the Freedom of the City and to showcase a variety of the very many accomplished women who lived before us.

“These women were central to major social and political changes in our country’s history, excelled across diverse disciplines and realised major achievements in many different fields.

“I’m delighted to be able to acknowledge them and their achievements in this book and hope that they will become better known to the public as a result.”

Author Clodagh Finn said: “Her Keys to the City is full of under-told stories of how the women who lived here before us made the impossible possible.

“I hope this book will act as a key to open up a discussion of a past that is full of such under-celebrated women.”



You can buy Her Keys to the City online here.

Read more:Indian woman featured on Forbes shares biggest challenges of working in Dublin

Read more: Dublin-based wheelchair user becomes model after Pippa O’Connor competition

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox.