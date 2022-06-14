MacBook Pro 13 “M2, the ribbon is cut: from Friday pre-orders will also start in Italy

Apple announced the launch of the availability of the new 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 chip announced at the last WWDC together with a MacBook Air revisited in hardware but also – and above all – in design. The Apple has appreciably chosen to open sales of the new MacBook Pro M2 in every market in which it is expected to arrive. Like this Friday 17 June Apple’s latest MacBook Pro will be available in the USA, Italy and elsewhere, without “Serie A” countries and others forced to wait at a later date. Read more Apple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M Sales will start at 5:00 am PDT on June 17th 2.00 pm in Italy, while the former deliveries they will happen exactly one week later, that is Friday 24 June.

Unlike its younger brother Air, the design of the 13 "MacBook Pro has remained unchanged. Both have changed quite a bit where the eye does not fall, ie under the metal shell. The first" macro change "concerns the chip, the 'Apple Silicon M2 which compared to the predecessor M1 guarantees a + 40% in performanceas well as hardware ProRes encoding and decoding support and simultaneous playback of 11 streams of 4K video and up to 2 streams of 8K ProRes video.

New le configurations, with up to 24GB of unified memory (+8GB vs M1 and + 50% bandwidth) and SSDs up to 2TB. As for the battery, Apple claims up to 20 hours of video playback, while on the connectivity front there are two Thunderbolt and Wi-Fi 6. When designing the new 13 "MacBook Pro, Apple has taken into account the environmental issues, making a product with 100% recycled rare earths for the casing magnets and 100% recycled tin for soldering the main logic board. Furthermore, the wood fiber used for the packaging is the result of recycling or – assured by Cupertino – from responsibly managed forests.

IN ITALY FROM 1,629 EUROS, WITH THE ‘OPTIONALS’ GET A LOT