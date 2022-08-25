Blocked by Instagram: justice prohibits the sale of likes and followers on the social network

is one of the most popular social networks at the moment, but Meta has been concerned with selling likes and , as this practice goes against its terms of use. Now the 1st Business Court and Arbitration Conflicts of São Paulo decided to comply with this request, banning a company from selling likes and followers to Instagram users.

The company that is banned from selling Instagram followers and likes is Igoo Networks. But the restriction goes much further than that. In the process it is mentioned that: Igoo is prohibited from developing, distributing, operating, selling or offering for sale services, products or applications that integrate with “Instagram”. It is also prohibited to use any icon, symbol, sign or URL related to Instagram on Igoo Networks websites. Among the portals that belong to Igoo Networks and can no longer sell any services related to Instagram are: www.seguidoresgram.com.br

www.comprarlikes.com.br

www.likesnoinsta.com.br

www.smmrevenda.com.br

www.seguidoresbrasil.com.br

www.seguidoresbrasil.com

www.seguidoresmix.com.br

www.curtidasgratis.com.br - Advertisement - According to Luis Felipe Ferrari Bedendi, judge of the 1st Business Court and Arbitration Conflicts, the practice violates Law No. How to know when there are changes in websites

blocked-by-Instagram- -prohibits-the-sale-of-likes-and.jpeg" width="660" height="400"> blocked-by-Instagram- -prohibits-the-sale-of-likes-and.jpeg" width="660" height="400">

Meta claims that the practice is irregular because Instagram’s terms of use prohibit it, as profiles can use purchased likes and followers to artificially increase their reach. In a note to Folha de S. Paulo, a Meta spokesperson said: Using services to artificially increase engagement, such as likes, followers, and views, is prohibited by our Terms of Use. These lawsuits demonstrate our ongoing commitment to protecting users, enforcing our Terms of Use, and holding people who abuse our services accountable. In this way, Instagram can take action if it detects the purchase of followers and likes, restricting the reach of these accounts and even banning them from its platform. On the other hand, Igoo Networks ensures that most of the followers and likes come from real users, which makes it difficult for Instagram to detect.

- Advertisement - In addition to Igoo Networks, Meta has also extrajudicially notified 40 other companies that provide similar services to Facebook and Instagram users, so more sites are likely to be blocked in the coming days or weeks. Igoo Networks now has 30 days to appeal the decision handed down by the 1st Business Court and Arbitration Conflicts of São Paulo.

know more