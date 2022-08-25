DuckDuckGo extends its email protection service to everyone

, the privacy-focused Internet service platform, has just announced that its free protection service, in beta, is now available to all users.

Users will be able to obtain a personal address of type [email protected], so that messages received at this address will be cleaned of trackers according to the service’s block list, and then forwarded without the different types of tracking elements to the real address they have.



They will also be able to have a unique random address for each website that requires an email address in the registry, subsequently working in the same way as personal addresses, and may be individually deactivated if they start receiving spam.

DuckDuckGo will provide information about the trackers that have been removed and the companies they belong to.

With the opening come improvements and novelties

With the public opening of the beta version, DuckDuckGo is also introducing a number of new features.

On the one hand, there is the arrival of link tracking protection, dedicated to eliminating the trackers included in the links available in email messages, and on the other hand, there is the most intelligent encryption, which makes any link not secure http: // found on a secure link https://.

The platform also adds other facilities, such as the ability to reply to messages directly from @duck.com addresses:

When you receive an email at a duck address, you can press ‘Reply’, write your message and send it. Your email will be sent from your duck address instead of your personal address.

The platform clarifies that:

Although we are hiding as much personal information as we can, DuckDuckGo does not create the message itself, so we cannot guarantee that the email will not include your forwarding address or any other personal identifier.

And finally, users will have a self-management panel, where they can make the changes they deem appropriate. Access to the service can be carried out either by using the extensions available for Firefox, Chrome, Edge, and Brave, or by using the web browser available for Mac (beta), Android and iOS.

More information: DuckDuckGo