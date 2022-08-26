Steam mobile app gets update and new design in beta

For users of the desktop application, changing the system interface is already a common thing, which currently is Steam OS. However, those who use app haven’t had any major changes since 2015. But that could change at any time since the app available for Android and iOS is already being tested in a beta version, still without a preview for the general public.

Valve, creators of the game portal, says that after the , it will still be possible to browse the store, get Steam Guard codes and confirm trades with other users. But the big news is that the login will be done through a QR Code, in addition to bringing new types of notifications and a library with better organization. In addition, user navigation will also be more developed.