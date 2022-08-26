HomeTech GiantsAppleSteam mobile app gets update and new design in beta

Steam mobile app gets update and new design in beta

For users of the Steam desktop application, changing the system interface is already a common thing, which currently is Steam OS. However, those who use mobile app haven’t had any major design changes since 2015. But that could change at any time since the app available for Android and iOS is already being tested in a beta version, still without a preview for the general public.

Valve, creators of the game portal, says that after the update, it will still be possible to browse the store, get Steam Guard codes and confirm trades with other users. But the big news is that the login will be done through a QR Code, in addition to bringing new types of notifications and a library with better organization. In addition, user navigation will also be more developed.

New Steam app interface (Image: Playback/Android Police)

In the new interface, a navigation bar at the bottom of the app allows access to the Store, News, Steam Guard (where the new QR code scanner will be available), Notifications and a menu. This design novelty will bring you closer to what the desktop version’s layout is today. The notification page will also bring more details about game prices and not just those that are present in the user’s wishlist.

You can test the QR code function by signing up for the free Steam desktop beta program. In the case of the mobile app, you need to go to the Play Store listing of the Steam app on your mobile device, scroll down and click Join under the heading Join the beta.

Do you use the Steam mobile app? Did you like the news? Leave your comment!

