Bixby updates on Galaxy smartphones: the voice assistant becomes “smarter”

Android

Published on

By Abraham
bixby updates on galaxy smartphones: the voice assistant becomes "smarter"
Bixby is updated by introducing a series of new features that improve the user experience. With this update Samsung believes it has succeeded in transforming it from “simple” voice assistant to proactive and adaptive intelligent interface.

Starting with customization tools like Bixby Text Call: available in language English, allows you to answer phone calls by writing a text message that Bixby will convert into audio, sending it to the interlocutor. The feature was introduced with One UI 5.1 on the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, S23 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphones.

Another particularly interesting tool is Bixby Custom Voice Creator (for Galaxy S23 series, compatible with One UI 5.0+), available for download from the menu Settings by Bixby or from the Samsung Phone app. In this case users can record some phrases that Bixby will analyze for create a copy of the user’s entry leveraging artificial intelligence (remember the feature Apple is working on for the Messages app). For the moment it is limited to Korean, soon it will be compatible not only for phone calls, but also with other Samsung apps.

Google will roll a privacy feature from Android 11 to previous versions

OTHER BIXBY NEWS

  • customization activation phrase (in Bixby settings)
  • introduction of new scenarios (Korean only for now, more languages ​​will be added soon). For example: after starting a workout in Health, the user can ask Bixby to play the most suitable music for the exercise in progress
  • greatest artificial intelligence support: Ability to run commands when offline. For example: setting a timer, taking a screenshot, activating the flashlight.

The changes will be introduced via software update by the end of February.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is available online from Bpm power at 1.094 euros. The value for money is discreet and it is the best device in this price range.

  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is available online from Multibrandproject at 1.025 euros. The value for money is discreet but it is the best device in this price range.
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 is available online from Techenjoy at 729 euros or from eBay to 819 euros. The value for money is Good. There are 14 top models.
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available online from eBay at 693 euros.
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available online from eBay at 1.197 euros. The value for money is Good and it is the best device in this price range.

(updated February 22, 2023, 8.55pm)

