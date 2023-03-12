bixby updates on galaxy smartphones: the voice assistant becomes "smarter"

- Advertisement -

Bixby is updated by introducing a series of new features that improve the user experience. With this update Samsung believes it has succeeded in transforming it from “simple” voice assistant to proactive and adaptive intelligent interface.

Starting with customization tools like Bixby Text Call: available in language English, allows you to answer phone calls by writing a text message that Bixby will convert into audio, sending it to the interlocutor. The feature was introduced with One UI 5.1 on the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, S23 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphones.

Another particularly interesting tool is Bixby Custom Voice Creator (for Galaxy S23 series, compatible with One UI 5.0+), available for download from the menu Settings by Bixby or from the Samsung Phone app. In this case users can record some phrases that Bixby will analyze for create a copy of the user’s entry leveraging artificial intelligence (remember the feature Apple is working on for the Messages app). For the moment it is limited to Korean, soon it will be compatible not only for phone calls, but also with other Samsung apps.

OTHER BIXBY NEWS

customization activation phrase (in Bixby settings)

(in Bixby settings) introduction of new scenarios (Korean only for now, more languages ​​will be added soon). For example: after starting a workout in Health, the user can ask Bixby to play the most suitable music for the exercise in progress

(Korean only for now, more languages ​​will be added soon). For example: after starting a workout in Health, the user can ask Bixby to play the most suitable music for the exercise in progress greatest artificial intelligence support: Ability to run commands when offline. For example: setting a timer, taking a screenshot, activating the flashlight.

The changes will be introduced via software update by the end of February.

