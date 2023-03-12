Angry Birds, the classic mobile game, is gone forever

is one of the most successful games in the history of mobile gaming, but that same popularity is affecting Rovio, the developer studio that made the decision to remove the game from the store android.

“We have reviewed the business case for Rovio Classics: Angry Birdsand due to the game’s impact on our broader games portfolio, we have decided that Rovio Classics: Angry Birds will be delisted. Google Play Store on Thursday, February 23 (2023),” the company stated.

On the other hand, for the store app store They decided that they will change the name to Red’s First Flight, with the same objective of not interrupting the progress of the other projects in which the study is involved.

The director of the company’s community expanded the details: “it is negatively affecting our other games”, which are the focus at the moment of the company.

“If those others don’t improve and grow, then the perspective of the entire company changes. It’s harder to create new games or work on new projects. I’m sure that’s not something you’d like,” he explained.

What will happen to Angry Birds

Rovio made it clear that removing the game from Google Play Store It will not affect those users who already have the application installed on their mobile devices, since it can be used normally.

Although in the case of uninstalling the application or changing the cell phone, access to the game will be affected because there will not be a platform to install it on a cell phone. Android.

Therefore, they motivated the users to continue enjoying this title with the other versions released which are the sequels of the game released in 2009.

“We hope that fans can continue to bring that passion to our games like Angry Birds 2, Angry Birds Friends and Angry Birds Journey, where our goal every day is to create the best possible experience for players,” they communicated.

Rovio Classics: Angry Birds It is the first game in the franchise and although it was free for a long time, it is currently a paid game that costs $1.99. Unlike the other titles in the franchise that are free to play.

The game will now be renamed Red's First Flight on the App Store. (Google Play Store)

That is not the only app that would leave the PlayStore

A new ban petition falls on TikTok. In USA, the Democratic Senator, Michael Bennett, sent a letter to Manzana and Google asking them to “immediately” remove the app from their mobile stores.

The foregoing represents a new action against the Chinese platform, which is no longer allowed in 20 states of that country, several universities and official entities such as the military.

According to the Congressman, the risk that users and their data run in the hands of the company bytedanceowner of the application, is the alleged leaking and manipulation of private information inappropriately.

“The great influence of TikTok and aggressive data collection pose a specific threat to the national security of USA due to its parent company’s obligations under Chinese law,” Bennet said.

Then he asked the two companies, owners of app store and Google Play Store, download the application. “Given these serious and growing concerns, I urge you to remove TikTok from your respective app stores immediately,” he said.