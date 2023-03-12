PlayStation VR2 is now available with more than 40 games

Initiated a new generation of virtual reality for with helmet release PSVR2which will have access to games like Horizon: Call of the Mountain, No Man’s Sky, Gran Turismo 7 and Resident Evil Village.

In addition to the most famous titles for many, the initial catalog is expected to have 40 games in total.

Its sale price is $599 and it will only be compatible with playstation 5being an ally of the console for the current generation in which the Xbox Series X | S is also.

The headsets will have 4K resolution and haptic feedback. (PlayStation)

What’s New in PlayStation VR 2

This accessory has several changes compared to the first generation, the most obvious being that it will need a single cable to connect to the console, unlike the first one that had several connections and disturbed the experience.

Within its technical section, an OLED HDR screen of 2000 x 2040 pixels per eye stands out, a field of vision of 110 degrees and refresh rates of 90 and 120 Hz, all this will serve to offer 4K image quality, much more fluid and realistic.

Another important point is the inclusion of eye tracking technology, which will allow the user to see what is around them without having to move their head, within the established field of vision, depending on the location of their gaze.

Also, haptic technology is included that will allow you to feel what is happening in the game; Said implementation will be in the viewfinder and in the controls, which also include adaptive triggers to offer resistance according to the movements of the game and the option to detect movements of the fingers.

The headsets will have 4K resolution and haptic feedback. (PlayStation)

Games for PS VR2

For its launch, the device will have several exclusive titles such as the case of Horizon: Call of the Mountainwhile others will come from virtual reality platforms or free PlayStation 5 game updates that adapt to this format.

Here is the complete list of those that are currently available:

– After the Fall (Vertigo Games)

-Altair Breaker (Thirdverse)

– Before Your Eyes (Skybound Interactive, approximate date)

– Cities VR (Fast Travel Games)

-Cosmonious High (Owlchemy)

– Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition (Survios, approximate date)

– The Dark Pictures: Switchback (Supermassive, approximate date)

– Demeo (Resolution Games)

– Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate (MyDearest Inc., Perp Games)

– Fantavision 202X (Cosmo Machia, Inc.)

– Gran Turismo 7 (via free upgrade to PS5 version of GT7)

-Horizon Call of the Mountain (Firesprite, Guerrilla)

– Vacation Simulator (Owlchemy)

– Jurassic World Aftermath (Coatsink)

-Kayaking VR: Mirage

– Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat! (Gemdrops, Inc.)

– The Last Clockwinder (Pontoco/Cyan Worlds)

– The Light Brigade (Funktronic Labs, includes PS VR and PS VR2 versions)

– Moss 1 and 2 remastered (Polyarc)

– NFL Pro Era (StatusPro, Inc., free update for PS VR2)

– No Man’s Sky (Hello Games, approximate date)

-Pavlov VR (Vankrupt)

– Pistol Whip (Cloudhead, free upgrade)

– Puzzling Places (Realities.io, free update)

– Resident Evil Village (Capcom, via free upgrade to RE Village PS5 version)

– Rez Infinite (Enhance)

-Song in the Smoke (17-Bit)

– STAR WARS: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge (ILMxLab)

– Synth Riders: Remastered Edition (Kluge Interactive, free update)

– The Tale of Onogoro (Amata KK)

– Tentacle (Return)

– Tetris Effect: Connected (Enhance)

– The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners: Ch. 2: Retribution (Skydance, approximate date)

– What the Bat (Triband)

– Zenith: The Last City (Ramen VR, free update)