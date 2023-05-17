Bing Chat will get synced history, new widget, and more this week

Microsoft released the new Bing with integrated ChatGPT-4 for everyone in early May and now another important update has arrived for the search engine. From now on, it will be smarter and integrated with several Microsoft tools such as the Edge browser, the search application for Android and iOS and much more.

One of the first new features is Bing Chat conversation history, which will now be available on all devices signed in with your Microsoft account. With this, you will be able to continue conversations started on other devices, facilitating the whole process with greater synchronization between the cell phone, computer and all Microsoft apps. Another interesting addition is context search with Bing Chat, which can now read content from websites you visit when prompted to offer answers based on their content. So you can ask for side dishes for a recipe displayed on a web page, and even ask Bing to create a summary of it. - Advertisement - See a demo in the video below:







Now Bing Chat will also understand and respond to voice chats in more languages ​​more accurately. Microsoft says it has improved support for languages ​​other than English. Conversations now feature fun new tones to make your conversations even more interesting. Huawei MateBook X Pro 2020 and Matebook 13: new configurations available The Bing app for Android and iOS is also getting a new widget this week. In it, you can access chat, voice chat and your incognito mode with just one tap.

Speaking of apps, Bing Chat can now be added to Skype group chats. Just call it using the @Bing command to have your questions answered on the same screen. - Advertisement - Finally, Microsoft is adding new tools to Bing AI in the Swiftkey keyboard, which now has an AI-powered translator and can now generate text with a direct Bing Chat shortcut in the top bar of the keyboard. Most of the announced features will be available to all Bing users this week in all apps with Bing Chat built-in like Bing itself, Microsoft Edge and Skype.

wfd-invisible=”true”>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0, 0,0.23);box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImagem {width: 25% ;} #appLogo {width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetalhes {flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size { font-size:80%;}#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.storeImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.storeImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojasdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.lojalinkmobile {margin-right: 6px ;}.lojas {margin-right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}# appDetalhes {padding-left:42px;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#name {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;} #price, #developer, #size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width : 115px;height: 125px;} }

