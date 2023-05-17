Didn’t they like it? Google Pixel phone users are less brand loyal, survey finds

Many people do not like to change cell phone brands because they get used to using them with certain systems and now Statista has released a survey indicating which manufacturer is the leader in terms of user loyalty. At the top are Apple and Samsung with the most loyal users, while Google faces a serious problem in winning over its consumers.

The survey involved 9,571 people residing in the United States between April 2022 and March 2023. In it, only 442 users had Pixel cell phones, while 4,446 had iPhones, 2,738 were Galaxy cell phone users and the rest had smartphones from other brands.

During the survey, users had to answer the following question: How likely are you to switch cell phone brands soon? What is my Apple ID and how to retrieve it? - Advertisement - Among the results, the brand with the highest customer loyalty is Apple, as 49% of its users say it is unlikely to switch cell phone brands. In second place comes Samsung with 44% and in last place Google with only 26%.

On the other hand, 57% of Google Pixel phone users say they are willing to switch brands when purchasing their next phone. This proportion drops to 34% among Samsung and Apple users. It is worth mentioning that these results were obtained only in the United States, indicating a large divergence of preferences in relation to China, where Xiaomi leads in fidelity, surpassing even Apple.

know more