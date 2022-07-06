Beware of this Income Tax return message: it is a dangerous scam

- Advertisement -

Thousands of Spaniards await the arrival of the payment of the 2021 Statement. The filing deadline ended on June 30 and the Treasury has until December 31 of this year to pay, although it can exceed that period by paying interest. The problem is that friends of others are taking advantage of the situation to cheat. We have already told you about BRATA, the malware that is attacking Android phones in Spain and Italy to empty their owners’ bank accounts. And now we have to inform you of a scam in which the identity of the Tax Agency is usurped to deceive you. With this they try to deceive you As the National Police has published through its official Twitter account, a new phishing scam has been detected in which a fraudulent SMS arrives and tries to impersonate the Tax Agency indicating that you are going to make the payment of the Income Tax Return and that you must open a form. The truth is that the message does not seem real at all, since it even has an excessively formal tone. It literally says “Tax Agency: I qualify you for a tax refund.” But in the hope of receiving the expected payment, more than one user may have clicked on the link. Once you agree, you will fill out a fake form where you will actually enter your bank details so that the scammers behind this trap can take control of your bank accounts. Keep in mind that the Tax Agency will not contact you through WhatsApp, but will send you an official message in which they will only indicate that “Your return has been processed by the Tax Management bodies, estimating the refund requested by you.” This message means that they have reviewed your return and agree to the payment. If you have any pending debt, a message will also appear indicating that “However, your return is being verified.” Mainly to deduct pending fines and taxes. In this way, the message they are sending via SMS and networks like WhatsApp has nothing to do with the original. The problem is that in the future other more elaborate scams may appear and that incite deception in a better way. So, if you have not yet received the payment of the 2021 Income Statement, be patient and use the official mechanisms, such as the app available for iOS and Android smartphones, if you want to know the status of your return. >