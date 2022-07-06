HomeMobileAndroidHTC A101 is presented as an inexpensive and very modest tablet

HTC A101 is presented as an inexpensive and very modest tablet

After several signs that pointed to its disappearance from the market, as LG already did, HTC seems to continue struggling to maintain its position in what was once one of its main markets. And it is that after the recent presentation of the HTC Disere 22 Pro, a premium mid-range terminal, the company reappears now with the HTC A101 tabletoriented in this case to an entry level.

Starting with the software, we find the first clue of the economic orientation that this tablet is looking for, with a pre-installed Android 11 operating system. A fact that stands out even more with the very design of the HTC A101, with some huge bezels that leave us a fairly large and thick size for what we are used to in this type of more current devices, remaining almost more than an economic tablet, almost more like something outdated. Even so, that does not mean that we continue to count on a 10.1-inch screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels.

HTC A101

As for its interior, although we will have 8GB RAMit will be accompanied by a UNISOC T618 processor, an entry-level chipset based on a 12nm manufacturing process, with fairly tight performance. A configuration to be completed with 128 GB built-in storagewhich we can expand thanks to the presence of a microSD card slot.

Returning to its exterior, we can find a quite remarkable photographic section, with a dual configuration on the back based on a 12-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel ultra-wide camera, which will be completed along with the presence of a front camera (absent in some older models) with a 5-megapixel sensor.

Finally, within the average, we will have a 7,000mAh batteryHowever, the fact of not having any type of support for fast charging stands out.

Although we can currently find the file for the HTC A101 on the brand’s official website, at the moment no additional information has been shared about its price or release date, which is expected to be updated soon at this same link.

