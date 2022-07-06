HomeMobileAndroidNew Realme Narzo 50i Prime: the cheapest mobile in the Narzo range...

New Realme Narzo 50i Prime: the cheapest mobile in the Narzo range arrives with a spectacular launch offer

The Realme Narzo family continues to expand inside and outside our borders. Although more models have been launched in other countries, in Spain we have three members of the latest generation for sale: the Narzo 50, the Narzo 50A Prime and the Narzo 50 5G. Now, another proposal has just joined them: the Realme Narzo 50i Prime.

Both for features and price, this new mobile is located directly in the entry range of the Realme catalog. Cost just over 100 euros and it has a Unisoc processor on board, a single 8-megapixel camera and, as usual in phones of this range, a 5,000 mAh battery that promises great autonomy.

Realme Narzo 50i Prime data sheet

Screen

LCD 6.5 inches
HD+ resolution

Dimensions and weight

164.1 x 75.6 x 8.5mm
182g

Processor

Unisoc T612

RAM

3GB / 4GB LPDDR4X

Storage

32GB / 64GB UFS 2.2 + microSD up to 1TB

Frontal camera

5MP f/2.2

Rear camera

8MP f/2.0

Drums

5,000mAh
Standard load 10W

Operating system

Realme UI R Edition
Android 11

connectivity

4G/LTE
Wi-Fi No
Bluetooth 5.0
jack
USB-C

Price

€139.99 (€109.99 on sale)

Unisoc brain and a lot of autonomy

cheapest-mobile-in-the.jpg 450w, https://i.blogs.es/8a3b7e/realme-narzo-50i-prime-04/650_1200.jpg 681w, https://i.blogs.es/8a3b7e/realme-narzo-50i-prime-04/1024_2000.jpg 1024w, https://voonze.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/New-Realme-Narzo-50i-Prime-the-cheapest-mobile-in-the.jpg 1366w" src="https://voonze.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/New-Realme-Narzo-50i-Prime-the-cheapest-mobile-in-the.jpg" alt="Realme Narzo 50i Prime 04">

Weighing 182g and 8.5mm thick, the new Realme Narzo 50i Prime includes the Unisoc T612 processora 12nm octa-core chipset that is accompanied by up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage, although it can be expanded with a microSD card up to 1TB.

In addition, the new Realme mobile includes a 6.5-inch LCD screen with HD + resolution, a 5-megapixel front camera and a 8 megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture. The operating system that comes standard is Realme UI R Edition based on Android 11.

In the autonomy section, it has a 5000 mAh battery that supports reverse charging and promises to hold up to 45 days on standby o 102 hours of music playback. The rest of the features are very basic, since it has a very fair connectivity (without NFC and with Micro USB) and lacks a fingerprint reader. Of course, it has a Dual SIM function and a headphone jack socket.

Price and availability of the Realme Narzo 50i Prime

The new Realme Narzo 50i Prime will be available in the coming days at a official price of 139.99 eurosbut taking advantage of Amazon Prime Day, it will have a special launch offer of 109.99 euros.

It will be marketed in two colors, dark blue and mint greenand for the moment, only a single configuration with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage will arrive in Spain.

More information | Realme

