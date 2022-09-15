Best webcam to buy | TudoCelular Guide

Highlight of each

Logitech MeetUp — The Ultimate for Video Conferencing

Logitech C925e — HDR for enhanced color reproduction

Redragon Apex GW900 — Great value gaming webcam

Microsoft Lifecam Cinema — Good HD cam with 360 degree rotation

Razer Kiyo — 12 LED Lighting

Logitech C270 — For those looking for the essentials

Microsoft Lifecam HD3000 — Basic webcam for HD videos

Redragon Phobos GW600 — Affordable gaming webcam

Multilaser WC045 — Cheap cam for video calls

Which has the best value for money? Which has the best footage quality? These are common questions when there are numerous options from different brands to select the one that brings the best cross between the two answers. If you are looking for the best webcam to buy, this will help you. To make it easier to make the choice within your budget and know which model is best for you, we list here from cameras that are used for home monitoring to models aimed at professional videoconferencing. Whether playing games with friends, making video calls or even streaming to YouTube, you’ll find the webcam you’re looking for.

Remembering that our guide only lists models found in national retail and avoids unbranded Chinese models with dubious providence. Bear in mind that in the current situation we are in, webcam models are very scarce here in Europe, so you won’t find many options from well-known brands. - Advertisement - Models are listed from cheapest to most expensive and the price of some webcams may have inflated with the rising dollar in recent months.

WC045 Multilaser

Looking for a webcam for less than R$100? The cheapest on our list is the WC045 by Multilaser. Of course, for this price, don’t expect a camera that transmits videos in high resolution, but the WC045 has its advantages. It is designed with an internal microphone, two-layer glass lens, Snapshot button and night LED. The Multilaser WC045 has a 16 MP sensor for a good image and has triple LED lighting that eliminates the need for extra light for filming in darker places. If you are looking for a basic and affordable webcam, this model may be what you need.

Redragon Phobos GW600

If you are looking for a good webcam for streaming games, Redragon bets on good models in the domestic market, such as the Fobos GW600, which can be found for over R$200 and offers good value for money. It shoots in HD quality at a maximum of 30 fps and has controls for saturation, contrast and white balance. The Redragon Phobos GW600 has a clip that makes it easy to attach it to both monitors and notebooks, in case the webcam that comes with your PC doesn’t have a good image. Its lens has an angle of view of almost 70 degrees and a focal length from 50 cm.

Logitech C270

Logitech also bets on a good webcam that records HD videos without charging a lot for it. The C270 is a model that has been on the domestic market for a long time, and offers the same resolution and video fluidity as the Redragon that we listed above. This model automatically corrects the light to capture vibrant, natural colors. There is a built-in microphone that reduces noise and ensures that your voice is heard clearly even if you are in a busy environment. And even if you’re video calling or recording in dark environments, the C270 adjusts to the lighting conditions to produce brighter, more contrasted images.

Microsoft Lifecam HD3000

Microsoft has a basic model of webcam in the national market and would not be left out of our guide. It features TrueColor technology that automatically creates clear, colorful video in virtually all lighting conditions. It also has Skype certification to guarantee high definition video calls. Audio capture is very good, thanks to the internal omnidirectional microphone with acoustic noise cancellation. This product is also part of Skype for Business, which allows you to work better in collaboration with Microsoft's business-ready unified communications platform.

Redragon Apex GW900

Did you like Redragon’s gamer model, but found the HD resolution to be low by today’s standards? If you are looking for a webcam that records in Full HD, then the Apex GW900 from the same manufacturer may be an interesting option. Here you will get good footage at 30 frames per second. Redragon Apex has a maximum opening of up to 180 degrees, providing greater adaptation to various surfaces. You can securely attach it to your screen or place it on a shelf. The Redragon Apex comes with a tripod, further increasing the possibilities for fixing and positioning.

Microsoft Lifecam Cinema

Microsoft also has other good camera options in Europe such as the Lifecam Cinema model that has a high quality sensor, and despite recording only in HD, it captures a sharper image than many 1080p webcams. This is possible thanks to Microsoft’s True Color technology, which makes images more vibrant in color. It allows for 360 degree rotation, so no matter what position it takes on your desk, you can always change the angle in your favor. It has an integrated microphone that captures clean audio and the footage is shot at 30 fps, which delivers superior fluidity than many webcams on the market.

Logitech C925e

Logitech is a famous brand in the world of webcams, and until recently it was possible to find several models for sale in Europe, but currently the most affordable ones are sold out in all stores. If you are looking for a good option to film in Full HD with all Logitech quality, you will have to invest expensively in the C925. The model captures in high quality with automatic light correction and HDR technology, that is, greater color fidelity. The lens has a 78° field of view and intelligent lighting adjustment in low-light environments.

Razer Kiyo

Razer already has a good reputation in the market for devices aimed at the gamer audience, and the Kiyo camera is further proof of that. Right away, it already draws attention for having a disc with 12 LEDs on its front, making life easier for those who record in different places and lighting conditions, as it even helps to maintain the white balance. Its main differential, apart from this additional design, is the color fidelity it can deliver, reducing the work of gamers when making corrections in recorded gameplay and also in livestreams. In addition, it has Full HD resolution that allows a playback rate of 30 fps or recording in HD you can double and reach 60 fps.

Logitech MeetUp