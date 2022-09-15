Do you have a Samsung TV? You’ll finally get the most out of it with an Apple TV

- Advertisement -

You may have a player TV at home, and that when combined with your television Samsung do not get the quality you expected. This is normal, since there is something that the Smart TVs of the Korean company use and that Apple players did not allow to date: the use of HDR10 +. Well, this is something that just changed.

This standard allows you to enjoy colors with a high dynamic range, which makes it possible to see images with much greater realism and, therefore, the user experience is much better. Developed by Samsung Amazon in 2017, HDR10+ is an open source work that has become very popular among manufacturers, since the associated costs are almost non-existent. Consequently, it is surprising that Apple has not used it before, but the thing is that things are not like that anymore.

An update is “to blame” for the improvement of Apple TV

The arrival of the operating system tv OS 16 is the reason the change has occurred. This new iteration of Apple’s work for its well-known player includes the long-awaited support for HDR10 +, especially for those who have a compatible television, such as those from Samsung or other manufacturers -such as Philips, Xiaomi or TCL-. Therefore, proceeding with the installation of the new firmware compatibility is achieved by default.

If you are wondering about the Apple TV models that are compatible with the update, it must be said that almost all of the existing in the market can perform the installation. So, for example, you can do this on devices in the HD range as well as on all those that offer 4K compatibility. Therefore, we are talking about a global solution that is very positive (provided that the content that is enjoyed offers support for the standard we are talking about).

A new player is expected before the end of 2022

This is something that seems practically certain, without there being a particularly important change in what has to do with the design of the device and, neither, of the remote control (Siri Remote). The processor that the new Apple TV 4K will use would be a A14 Bionic and the RAM would increase by 1 GB until reach three gigabytes. Therefore, everything would go more smoothly, even the execution of games.

As a result, we are talking about a basic update, since there will be some new options, but they have to do with the increase in power and not with base changes in the player from the Cupertino company. As for the date of presentation, everything suggests that end of 2022 It will be when Apple takes the step we are talking about.