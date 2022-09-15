Google shows the new emojis that will come to Android and some are animated

- Advertisement -

has announced the addition of Unicode 15.0 to AOSP. These new emojis are coming soon to smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches.

In a post on the Google Developers blogthe company announced that it is adding Unicode 15.0 emojis to Google’s emoji library and showed off Google’s design for those emojis.

Unicode 15.0 brings 21 new emojis. Left and right hands, shaking face, ginger, donkey, moose, goose, jellyfish, pea pod, and new heart colors are some of the most popular on the new list.

According to Google, the new emojis will be added to AOSP in the coming weeks. The company will offer the new set of emojis to Android devices through updates starting in December. Google Pixel devices could be the first to receive the new emojis.

Along with adding new Unicode 15.0 emojis to your library, Google is rolling out a batch of versions of emojis that are now available on Android.

Although not all emojis that are on Android will have animated versions, there are nearly 200 animated emojis listed on google website. Some of these animated emojis are already present in Google Messages.



