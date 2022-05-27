Best Torrent Apps for Android of 2022

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Torrents have varied digital content, such as music, movies, series, books, etc. Currently, they are a good option to watch free movies on the Internet. Therefore, having the best torrent apps to download any type of material is a great advantage. You will access a vast world of information from the comfort of your mobile.

Just like on computers, there are many options for BitTorrent clients on Android.

It may seem easy to choose any Torrent to download what you want, but the truth is that not all of them do a good job. Here we will say which are the best Torrent apps of the moment so that you can make fast, stable, safe and virus-free downloads.

– FreeTorrent: it’s a free and open source torrent client, so it can’t be better. Its menu is intuitive and is designed under Google’s Material Design parameters. It is used to search for specific torrents, move documents between folders, and stream media files if downloaded sequentially.

– BitTorrent: Despite the fact that its strength is computers, it offers many benefits on Android mobiles. It has each of the vital functions, such as streaming partially downloaded content, choosing specific files to download, restricting torrent downloads to Wi-Fi connections only, and selecting a storage location.

– µTorrent: It is one of the best Torrent apps, it has thousands of users around the world. The application has a minimalist, clean and intuitive design. It has important functions, such as restricting downloads to specific connections, choosing various network protocols, setting up a storage location and more.

– TorrDroid: its great point in favor is that it has a powerful search engine integrated into the application. It allows you to specify a torrent file to find it on the web, it is very efficient, it performs the search through multiple browsers and downloads the files from there. In addition, it is completely free.

– tTorrent Lite: This app is light and fast, best of all, it doesn’t sacrifice any crucial features. It has what anyone needs, whether it’s downloading an individual file, restricting downloading on mobile networks, and downloading content to external storage such as an SD card.

