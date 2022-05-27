iPhone 14 Max sees its production delayed due to COVID-19

China continues to keep its health regulations strict due to COVID-19. So much so, that Apple together with allied suppliers in production try to continue rescuing what they can after the blockades. Meanwhile, Jeff Pu, part of Haitong International Securities provided his additional details to the run of this report. Now, the analyst confirms that the iPhone 14 Max delays its production to a maximum of three weeks.

Delay in production of iPhone 14 Max

According to half Nikkei Asia, Apple’s efforts try to follow and increase new iPhone devices as much as possible. After this altercation, the products are expected to go on sale towards the end of the yeareven with all the problems caused by the multiple closures in China regarding COVID-19.

Providers have tried to continue despite suspensions due to country lockdowns. Due to this, the report mentions that the iPhone 14 Max product saw its production completely delayed. in the Engineering Verification Test (EVT). This step is a crucial part, since it happens before starting the mass assembly and right after the verification of all the parts, so the whole process was stopped. It is worth mentioning that Pu is of the opinion that the affected model is specifically the iPhone 14 Max and not the Pro Max.

During the company’s attempts not to continue with more losses, it plans to start production of new iPhones, which was not originally in its immediate plans. For now, the strategy is to continue with the production of the iPhone 14 Max as soon as possible, rescheduled for August with Pegatron in charge of assembling. This happened at the end, just before the official announcement of the device.

The analyst has commented that the total production of iPhone 14 towards the end of the year would be approximately 91 million. This counting all the delay that occurred in the Asian country regarding the Max version. As for the launch, it would already be significantly more than the units of the previous generation, as there were only 84 million iPhone 13 shipped by Apple last year. Lastly, he remarked that It is still an unknown if the company will delay the iPhone 14 due to all the lockdowns.

Rumors about the new model

At the moment, what is rumored about version 14 is the variability of models, being four different: 6.1-inch regular version, 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max 6.7in. This rumor would show the lack of a “mini” version.

On the other hand, a different design is discussed for the Pro versions, commenting on a different notch, similar to “pill”, thinner bezels and increases in camera sensors (48 MP). Because of this, the regular iPhone 14 versions would not have any apparent changes. In addition to the great difference of not having the same integrated chip.