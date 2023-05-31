Best tablet over R$ 500 to buy | TudoCelular Guide

- Advertisement -

After having talked here about options that may be interesting for those who want a tablet up to R$ 500, now is the time to talk about devices that are a little above that cut in value, bringing on the other hand more current sets and more interesting performance. To cover as many usage profiles as possible, we selected options that focus on the models officially available in Europe, thus avoiding the wear and tear of the import process and the risk of extra taxes, which means that the models tend to be a little simpler but still so interesting.

For this round, we selected the following models: - Advertisement - Nokia T20 — Clean system and interesting set

Motorola Tab G70 — Good option for multimedia consumption

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite — Compact with Samsung quality

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 — Big screen and current set

Positive Tab Q10 — Focus on simplicity with bigger screen

Positive Tab Q8 — Entry-level Unisoc platform and compact body

TCL Tab 7 Lite — Compact body and low price

Nokia T20

To start our list, we have the Nokia T20 as a good option, which is considered the first modern tablet from the manufacturer to land in the country and which combines the Unisoc T610 chipset with 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of internal storage, support for expansion via microSD card up to 512 GB and an 8200 mAh battery. Will Apple, iPad and MacBook hit the market with OLED displays in 2022? Already analyzed here, the Nokia T20 is distinguished by its good finish and pleasant design, in addition to fulfilling its role as a device for basic tasks and offering satisfactory energy autonomy.

Nokia T20 review

Motorola Tab G70

- Advertisement -

Presented as Motorola’s return to the national tablet market, the Moto Tab G70 is an intermediary that earns points for offering good color calibration, audio and finishing, in addition to the operating system with a cleaner footprint, based on Android 11. In hardware, the Motorola Moto Tab G70 also does not disappoint and brings a combo that bets on the MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, with the possibility of expanding the storage with the use of a card. micro SD. Review of the Motorola Moto Tab G70

WiFi version - Advertisement -

WiFi + 4G version

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

If the focus is on buying a smaller tablet for little money, the possibility is to invest in the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, which has an 8.7″ WXGA screen, MediaTek Helio P22T platform (which delivers acceptable performance), stereo audio and good construction, plus thinner edges. However, it is worth mentioning here that the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite loses some points for offering a display with washed out colors, high standby battery consumption and cameras without definition and flash, points that must be considered before buying so as not to be disappointed. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite review

WiFi + 4G version

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

Another option available to users looking for a tablet in this price range is the Galaxy Tab A8, which has a model identified by the references X200 or X205, respectively with Wi-Fi and 4G to differentiate between variants. This tablet offers an intermediate set that includes the UNISOC T618 chipset, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, in addition to a 10.5″ WUXGA TFT screen, support for up to 1 TB microSD card and 7040 mAh battery.

WiFi version

WiFi + 4G version

Positive Tab Q8

A solution for those who want a compact tablet from Positivo, the Tab Q8 brings a set that can be interesting for basic tasks, thanks to the well-known Unisoc SC9863A. combined with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, as well as Android 11 Go as the operating system, to extract more from the embedded set. The screen of this device is an 8-inch IPS LCD with a resolution of 1280 x 800 and the onboard battery has 4000 mAh.

Positive Tab Q10

Did you find the Positivo Tab Q8 proposal interesting but want more space and a bigger screen? So let’s talk about the Positivo Tab Q10, which features the same platform but doubles the available storage, in addition to offering a larger screen (with the same resolution) and, obviously, more battery (5000 mAh). In addition, the embedded set is basically the same as the more compact brother, that is, the Unisoc SC9863A platform, 2 GB of RAM and microSD card support of up to 256 GB, in addition to bringing Android 11 Go as an operating system. This would be the iPhone 14 Pro with its long-awaited perforated camera

TCL Tab 7 Lite