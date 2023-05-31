Apple: mixed reality headset has possible screen specs revealed

Some of the possible screen technical specifications of headset of mixed reality apple were revealed this Tuesday (30). At least, that’s what the display analyst claims Ross Young, which shared the attributes it believes are present on the apple device. Check out the possible features:

It is worth remembering that other possible attributes of this device were revealed in previous leaks, such as the presence of an M2 chip. In this way, it is possible that the item has more advanced performance because of this processor, combined with 16GB of RAM.

As is to be expected, Apple’s product will support its own applications and services, such as TV+, as well as “Fitness”. Additionally, any app available for the iPad will run smoothly on the headset, according to what Mark Gurman told Bloomberg.