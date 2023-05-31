Motorola improves its mid-range options with the arrival of the new Moto G Stylus 5G 2023

Motorola increases its portfolio of mid-range mobiles by introducing the new Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 edition, improving its features compared to the 2022 edition in which, according to the company, “it offers new opportunities for content creation, improved connectivity and quick navigation through apps, note-taking, editing, and more.”

It is striking that, from the outset, it has a somewhat smaller screen compared to last year’s version, although it also has smaller bezels for better use. And it is that not all users want to have mobile phones with large screens.



An update that offers more for less

This screen is a 6.6″ FullHD+ IPS LCD screen that has a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz.

Inside, the company has opted for the new Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 mobile platform accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage for its free version, which will cost $399, although the version for American operators will get free. 4 to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Users will be able to expand the storage capacity up to 2TB via a microSD card.

Ditching the separate macro and depth cameras

In the photographic section there are also improvements, with a main camera with a 50MP sensor, although in this case there is no optical image stabilization, followed by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera that also works as a macro and depth camera.

The company has chosen to do without the unhelpful depth cameras and independent macro camera, integrating its capabilities into the ultra-wide-angle camera, so that the rear camera configuration remains only in the two mentioned cameras, and as a front camera it has opted for a camera with a 16MP sensor.

Motorola specifies that:

There’s also an 8MP ultra-wide, macro and depth lens so consumers can experience three incredible perspectives in one camera.

with good autonomy

This model also houses a generous 5,000 mAh battery that lasts up to two days and support for 20W fast wired charging. It also has stereo speakers, a 3.5mm jack connector and NFC, quite a surprise for a model that is also cheaper than last year’s edition.

And to enhance creative abilities

And with respect to the stylus, included with the device, the company highlights that the actions with it “are simpler and more natural”, making it easier for users to draw, edit photos, capture ideas and thoughts through the Moto Note app. , in addition to being able to also be used to play.

The company also supports functions such as Moto Secure, where users will find access to “vital” security and privacy functions for the device, in addition to the Family Space function, for the safe use of minors, and ThinkShield, which defines as a security center that improves protection at all levels.

initial availability

Motorola will launch this model in the United States and Canada, although at the moment it has not mentioned anything regarding its arrival in other markets, so we will have to wait for the company to decide to launch it more widely.

Image Credit: Motorola