Best monitors 2023: Gaming, 4K, HDR, and more

- Advertisement -

Need a new monitor for your PC? We’ve combed through scores of options to find the best monitors available in 2022. Our picks are the result of hundreds of hours spent testing the latest models from Acer, Asus, BenQ, Dell, LG, Samsung, and other major brands.

While our favorite monitor overall is an awesome choice for most people, we also have alternative options for budget shoppers, gamers, and those seeking the best HDR performance. After all, not everyone’s monitor needs are identical. (If you’re looking specifically for a 4K monitor or gaming monitor, we have separate roundups highlighting your best options for those particular needs.) You can find out more about how we evaluate monitors and what specs matter most below our list of recommendations.

Updated 06/19/2023: We’ve added the Asus ProArt PA279CRV as our new choice for best budget 4K monitor. This impressive 4K monitor delivers great features without breaking the bank. Read more about this new pick in the summary below.

- Advertisement -

Dell U3223QE – Best monitor overall Withings: Several smartwatches and scales are getting more expensive Pros IPS Black panel fulfills its promise

Accurate color with wide gamut

High brightness in SDR

USB-C hub with 90 watts of power Cons Edges of display are noticeably bright

HDR performance disappoints

Only a 60Hz panel - Advertisement - Price When Reviewed:



$1,149.99 Dell’s U3223QE is a premium monitor with 4K resolution and gobs of connectivity. The U3223QE has a cutting-edge IPS Black panel that roughly doubles the contrast when compared to other 32-inch IPS monitors. It provides a richer experience with a better sense of depth that’s especially noticeable when viewing in a dark room. The monitor also excels in color performance, brightness, and sharpness. - Advertisement - Connectivity is a highlight. This monitor offers USB-C with up to 90 watts of Power Delivery for charging a connected laptop or tablet. The USB-C port can drive a hub with a total of five additional USB-A ports, ethernet, and even DisplayPort-out (meaning you can daisy-chain video to a second monitor). What happens if you use illegal WiFi channels in Spain? This monitor has a smaller sibling, the Dell U2723QE, which is less expensive. We did not receive it for testing but expect it to perform similarly, as it uses the same IPS Black panel technology. Read our full Dell U3223QE review Alienware AW3423DWF – Best gaming monitor Pros Excellent contrast ratio

Top-notch color gamut and accuracy

Great motion clarity

Respectable HDR performance

Extremely competitive price Cons Stand is a bit too large

No USB-C

Maximum HDR brightness is lackluster Price When Reviewed:



$1,099.99 Oh, Good: A Flying Robotic SPIDAR Alienware’s AW3423DWF is an outstanding PC gaming monitor. This monitor has a QD-OLED panel, which is like that used in top-tier OLED televisions. OLED provides a nearly infinite contrast ratio, excellent color performance, and respectable brightness. The result is a punchy, vibrant image with an unparalleled sense of dimensionality. The monitor’s ultrawide aspect ratio only heightens the sense of immersion. Motion clarity is superb. The monitor has a refresh up to 165Hz and supports both AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and VESA Adaptive Sync. The OLED panel technology it uses has lower pixel response times than competitors, too, so there’s minimal added blur and ghosting in motion. Motion is as crisp as you’ll find below 240Hz. The Alienware AW3423DWF is an alternative to the AW3423DW, a slightly older and nearly identical monitor. The AW3423DW has a higher fresh rate of 175Hz and supports Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate. It’s also $100 to $200 more expensive. Though we recommend the AW3423DWF for most people, the AW3423DW is better for owners of high-end Nvidia graphics cards. The AW3423DWF is expensive at $1,099.99, but its performance justifies the price. Competing 34-inch and 38-inch ultrawides without QD-OLED technology are often just as expensive but have less impressive image quality. Read our full Alienware AW3423DWF review Asus ProArt PA348CGV – Best ultrawide monitor Pros Excellent SDR image quality

Sturdy, hefty design

Wide range of customization

120Hz refresh rate Cons USB-C hub lacks video-out or ethernet

HDR is merely passable Price When Reviewed:



729.99 Asus’ ProArt PA348CGV is an ultrawide that targets professionals but throws in features to please gamers. Professionals will love the PA348CGV for its excellent color accuracy, wide color gamut, and healthy range of image quality adjustments. The monitor looks outstanding at default settings and can be tuned to fit a variety of color gamuts or meet specific color temperature and gamma targets. Monitors like this normally leave gamers in the cold, but the PA348CGV is an exception. It has a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz and supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. Its motion clarity can’t rival the best 144Hz or 165Hz ultrawide gaming monitors, but it’s a huge boost over a 60Hz panel. The PA348CGV is built like a tank with sturdy plastics and a weighty stand that keeps the ultrawide panel planted. It also has good connectivity with a total of four video inputs, one of which is USB-C. The USB-C port drives a hub with four additional USB-A ports. And here’s the real surprise: the PA348CGV’s MSRP is just $729. That’s not cheap, but it’s close to the price of alternative professional monitors that completely lack an enhanced refresh rate or adaptive sync. That makes the PA348CGV an easy choice for ultrawide enthusiasts. Read our full Asus ProArt PA348CGV review Asus ProArt PA279CRV – Best budget 4K monitor Pros Plenty of connectivity

Numerous image-quality options

Extremely wide color-gamut

Good value for money Cons Mediocre contrast and brightness

Subpar HDR performance

Unimpressive motion clarity The Asus ProArt PA279CRV is an impressive 4K monitor that delivers high-end features without breaking the bank. Its 27-inch 4K display offers stunning sharpness and clarity, making it a joy for both home office use, entertainment, and content creations. Its pixel density of 163 pixels per inch is near the highest available on a modern monitor and particularly well suited to handling high-resolution photos and 4K video. The expansive color gamut, which covers 100 percent of sRGB, 99 percent of DCI-P3, and 98 percent of AdobeRGB, rivals many pricier models and provides vivid, accurate color. Asus also delivers on connectivity. The monitor has a USB-C port with DisplayPort Alternate Mode and 96 watts Power Delivery, two DisplayPort 1.4 ports (with one supporting Daisy Chain), two HDMI 2.0 ports, three USB-A 3.2 Gen-1 ports, and a 3.5mm audio-out. The monitor’s wide range of video inputs makes it a great choice for those who use multiple computers. The PA279CRV’s contrast ratio leaves a bit to be desired, and its 60Hz refresh rate may disappoint in fast-paced games, but these drawbacks are overshadowed by its approachable $469 MSRP. Most competitors that match its image quality are at least several hundred dollars more expensive, while less expensive 4K alternatives have woefully limited connectivity and far less impressive color performance. Read our full ProArt PA279CRV review Acer K242HYL – Best budget 1080p monitor Pros Attractive color accuracy and gamut

Acceptable sharpness for a 1080p display

Avoids motion clarity pitfalls

Menu system is easy to use Cons Barebones design

No height adjustment on stand

Only one HDMI, no DisplayPort

Power LED is very bright Price When Reviewed:



$149 Need a monitor that works well at an extremely low price? The Acer K242HYL is our go-to pick. The Acer K242HYL’s specifications are good for a budget display. It has a 24-inch screen with 1080p resolution and a maximum refresh rate of 75Hz. Adaptive sync is supported, so the monitor will function with AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync. Video inputs include HDMI and VGA. Build quality is good thanks to robust plastic panels that feel thick and durable when handled. This monitor has a bright image with reasonable contrast. Color performance stands out, as the monitor can cover most of the sRGB color gamut and has extremely good color accuracy overall. Photos, videos, and games look close to what their creator intended. The K242HYL lacks a height-adjustable stand but offers a VESA mount that is compatible with most third-party monitor stands and arms. That aside, the K242HYL is an outstanding budget monitor suited for everyday use, casual gaming, and amateur content creation. This is all the monitor most people will ever need. Read our full Acer K242HYL review Alienware AW2524H – Best high-refresh monitor Pros The best motion clarity available today

Bright, vivid image quality

Compact ergonomic stand Cons Limited video input selection

Mediocre image quality

High pricing for a 24-inch monitor Price When Reviewed:



$829.99 Do you want motion clarity? Alienware’s AW2524H, the world’s first 500Hz gaming monitor, is for you. Fast objects look detailed and quick camera pans across an in-game map remain legible. Competitive gamers will also love its lightning-fast input latency with support for Nvidia Reflex Analyzer, which helps players see precisely how fast their PC responds to input. Just be warned: this performance comes at a premium price of $829.99 MSRP, and the benefits can only be fully realized in games that can reach 500 frames per second. It’s an attractive monitor, too, with Alienware’s sleek, futuristic design and excellent build quality. The compact stand allows for ergonomic adjustment but doesn’t consume excessive desk space. The AW2524H’s image quality is not competitive with similarly priced monitors, but it’s not bad, either. It offers strong SDR image quality with decent brightness, good contrast ratio, and vivid color. However, the HDR image quality is underwhelming, and the monitor lacks some connectivity options, such as USB-C input. Alienware’s super-fast 500Hz monitor isn’t for everyone, but competitive gamers shouldn’t think twice. The monitor’s motion clarity is unbeatable. Read our full Alienware AW2524H review Asus ProArt Display OLED PA32DC – Best monitor for professionals Pros The best SDR image quality yet

Good HDR performance

Long list of image quality features

Exceptionally sturdy

Numerous inputs, plus USB hub Cons HDR brightness could be better

Glare can be an issue in bright rooms

Only 60Hz, no adaptive sync Price When Reviewed:



3,499 Do you need a monitor with exceptional color accuracy, contrast, and sharpness? The Asus ProArt Display OLED PA32DC delivers. It’s an impressive monitor that, in several respects, is the best we’ve ever reviewed. The monitor’s key trait is its high-quality OLED display panel. It has excellent contrast, color accuracy, and a wide color gamut, all of which add up to a realistic and dramatic image. The monitor also has 4K resolution and a conventional RGB subpixel layout, which avoids the color fringing issues that are found in QD-OLED monitors like the Alienware AW3423DW. Image quality is superb out of the box, but experienced owners can go a step further. The PA32DC has numerous image quality options in its on-screen menu system and includes a built-in calibration utility for ultra-accurate results. Professionals can use these options to achieve the exact results their work requires. It’s a wonderfully robust monitor with chunky bezels, big menu buttons, and a sturdy chassis that includes a built-in handle. Asus supplies both a VESA stand for desktop use and flip-out legs for quick setup at a mobile studio or job site. The monitor has extensive connectivity including five video inputs. The only downside? It’s expensive with a retail price of $3,000. Even that, however, is not so bad: Similar OLED and Mini-LED monitors, like the Apple Pro Display XDR and LG UltraFine 32EP950, are often even more expensive. Read our full Asus ProArt OLED PA32DC review ViewSonic ColorPro VP16 OLED – Best portable monitor Pros Versatile, useful stands

Good connectivity, cables included

Numerous image quality customization options

Top-tier image quality even at default settings Cons Speakers are included, but weak

Pricey for a portable monitor

No HDR Price When Reviewed:



$399.99 The Viewsonic VP16-OLED is an impressive portable OLED monitor that combines class-leading image quality with a unique and useful stand. As its name suggests, the VP16-OLED has a 15.6-inch OLED panel with 1080p resolution. It delivers outstanding image quality, scoring top marks in color accuracy, gamut, and contrast. The VP16-OLED’s performance is superior to many full-sized OLED monitors—and completely smashes portable competitors. This makes the VP16-OLED ideal for photographers, videographers, and other content creators. The monitor has a versatile stand. It can be used as a kickstand, as is true of most portable monitors, or expand to hold the monitor upright. The stand includes two USB-C ports, either of which can be used to provide power and video input to the monitor. It also offers a micro-HDMI port for use with devices that lack USB-C. Viewsonic bundles the monitor with several cable types and a USB-C power brick, so you don’t have to buy additional adapter cables or accessories. There’s just one problem: It’s expensive. The Viewsonic VP16-OLED retails at $399.99, more than double the price of a basic 1080p portable monitor. That’s tough to justify if you just need a second monitor to display Slack and Twitter, but it’s a worthwhile upgrade if you care about image quality. Read our full Viewsonic ColorPro VP16-OLED review Acer Predator CG48 – Best television alternative Pros Excellent SDR, strong HDR image

Great motion clarity

Superior contrast and wide color gamut

Multiple PC-friendly connections including USB-C hub

Useful bundled remote Cons Only one HDMI 2.1 input

Sharpness is just ok

Stand offers no adjustment, no VESA mount Price When Reviewed:



$1,499.99 Want a massive display, but don’t want to deal with the “smart” features and limited PC connectivity of a television? Acer’s Predator CG48 is an excellent choice. This 48-inch OLED monitor delivers 4K resolution and a refresh rate up to 138Hz. It offers an outstanding picture straight out of the box with spot-on color accuracy, excellent contrast, and a wide color gamut. It also has excellent viewing angles and, of course, a large display area that’s ideal for a large office or small home entertainment center. The monitor’s maximum brightness could be higher, but it still looks good in HDR content, especially when used in a dark room. Though similar in size to some OLED televisions, the Acer Predator CG48 is not a TV. It doesn’t have a TV tuner and can’t connect to a coaxial antenna or cable connection. PC connectivity is superb, though, with DisplayPort, USB-C, and HDMI 2.1 available, as well as three additional HDMI 2.0 ports. A remote is included and can be used to navigate the monitor’s on-screen menu. Acer provides a wide range of image quality adjustments that make it easy to customize the image to your liking. The monitor’s out-of-box performance was excellent, too, and worked well with both PC and game console inputs. The Acer Predator CG48 carries a MSRP of $1,499.99, which is high. It’s often on sale, so it’s wise to shop around. Buying the monitor at a discount can save you hundreds. Read our full Acer Predator CG48 review Corsair Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 – Best big-screen ultrawide Pros Incredibly immersive gaming experience

Huge 45-inch ultrawide OLED panel can be adjusted from flat to 800R curve to suit your setup

Exceptional image quality, contrast, color performance, and HDR

Elite motion clarity on a 240Hz panel

Abundant connectivity with USB-C hub and power delivery options

It made four people who walked into my office stop and say “WHOA” like Keanu Reeves Cons Poor text clarity and general sharpness for productivity work

Very expensive

No swivel or tilt options, stand can’t be replaced

Bending mechanism feels clunky and mildly terrifying at first

Enabling HDR mutes desktop contrast and vibrancy Price When Reviewed:



$2,000 Want a monitor that can (literally) flex on your friend’s puny 34-inch ultrawide? The Corsair Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 is for you. The Xeneon Flex has a flexible OLED panel that can be positioned so that the display is entirely flat or curved up to a radius of 800R (among the most aggressive curves you’ll find on any monitor). A pair of handles on the right and left flank are used to flex the display. They feel a tad awkward but get the job done. It’s a massive display with a 45-inch ultrawide panel and a 21:9 aspect ratio. It’s much, much larger than a 34-inch ultrawide (roughly 10 inches wider and 5 inches taller), which provides an extremely immersive experience and tons of room for multi-tasking apps. It’s also taller than a 49-inch super-ultrawide like the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9, though (of course) not quite as wide. Image quality is excellent with an extremely high contrast ratio and wide color gamut. The 240Hz refresh rate provides superb motion clarity, too. Even HDR performs reasonably well, as the panel’s brightness is relatively high (for OLED, at least). The monitor’s 3440×1440 resolution doesn’t look sharp spread across the 45-inch panel, but this only feels noticeable on the Windows desktop. Games and streaming content look incredible. The Corsair Xeneon Flex is built like a tank and has a massive, stable stand with built-in ports including USB-C. Unfortunately, the stand doesn’t adjust for height. It’s also an expensive monitor at a retail MSRP of nearly $2,000. That’s a lot of cash, but the Xeneon Flex’s versatile OLED panel and top-tier image quality justify the price. Read our full Xeneon Flex review Asus ROG Swift PG32UQX – Best HDR monitor Pros Excellent gaming performance

4K resolution

Dimmable mini-LED backlight

Ergonomic adjustment options Cons High power consumption

Extremely expensive Price When Reviewed:



$2,999 Okay, folks. Hold onto your butts, because we’re about to take a trip out to the cutting-edge of PC monitors: the Asus ROG Swift PG32UQX. This monitor has a Mini-LED backlight with 1,152 zones that can adjust brightness independently. As a result, it can ramp up brightness to extremely high levels when required, or turn off zones entirely in dark scenes. This results in an excellent contrast ratio and superb brightness. These traits make the PG32UQX a standout in HDR games and movies. Bright, high-contrast scenes look amazing. You can almost feel the heat of an explosion and the intense glare of sun reflecting off a window or mirror. There’s more to the monitor than HDR, however. It scores extremely well in overall contrast, has class-leading color performance, and provides a crisp 4K image. The monitor supports G-Sync Ultimate for smooth gameplay with Nvidia hardware and has a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz. The only problem? Price. This monitor sells for around $3,000. Shoppers may want to consider the slightly less exorbitant Viewsonic Elite XG321UG as an alternative. It has a similar Mini-LED backlight. Read our full Asus ROG Swift PG32UQX review AOC Agon Pro AG274QZM – Best budget HDR monitor Pros Excellent HDR brightness

Crisp motion clarity

Lots of connectivity Cons Stand is too large

Sharpness could be improved

Mini-LED backlight needs more dimming zones Price When Reviewed:



$1049.99 The AOC Agon Pro AG274QZM is a 27-inch gaming monitor with Mini-LED backlight technology. It has a native resolution of 2560×1440 and a refresh rate of 240Hz, plus official support for Nvidia G-Sync (AMD FreeSync worked in our testing but isn’t officially supported). It’s also VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certified—which is why it’s on this list. The AG274QZM is not the best HDR monitor available, but it’s close, and its retail price of $899.99 undercuts most competitors. This monitor can reach an incredible peak brightness of 948 nits and pairs that with a solid contrast ratio and excellent color performance. If it were any brighter, you’d need to wear sunscreen. AOC’s design is aggressive with red chrome accents and RGB lighting, but the build quality is not as nice as monitors from Alienware or the Asus Republic of Gamers line. The monitor ships with a sturdy stand that has typical ergonomic adjustments such as height, tilt, swivel, and pivot (rotate) for use in landscape orientation. A 100x100mm VESA mount is available for use with third-party monitor stands and arms. Connectivity is solid, too. The monitor has two HDMI 2.1 ports and one DisplayPort 1.4, plus one USB-C 3.2 port with DisplayPort Alternate Mode and 65 watts Power Delivery. The USB-C port connects with four USB-A downstream ports. Still, it all comes down to HDR. The AOC Agon Pro AG274QZM is among the least expensive Mini-LED monitors available today and the best way to experience HDR on your PC for less than $1,000. Read our full AOC Agon Pro AG274QZM review

What to look for in a monitor

There are literally hundreds—and perhaps thousands—of monitors to choose from. Choosing one from the crowd can be difficult, but knowing the key traits of a monitor will help you make your decision.

Resolution

Most monitors are available in 4K (3,840×2,160), 1440p (2,560×1,440) and 1080p (1,920×1,080) resolution. A higher resolution provides a sharper, more attractive image and is generally preferable. There’s nothing wrong with 1080p, however. It remains the baseline and is by far the most popular resolution sold today.

Connectivity

Look for a monitor with a connection supported by your computer. HDMI and DisplayPort are the most common. USB-C is rising in popularity because it can charge connected devices, such as a laptop.

Refresh rate

Most monitors have a 60Hz refresh rate, but a higher refresh rate (such as 144Hz) will make motion look smooth and crisp. This is most appealing to PC gamers, as improved motion performance is most noticeable when panning the camera in a 3D game.

Adaptive sync

This technology also improves motion performance. It does so by keeping a monitor’s refresh rate in sync with the video input from your computer. Our guide to FreeSync and G-Sync provides more detail.

Want to know more before you make a decision? Our monitor buying guide explains the nerdy details of monitor specifications.

How we test monitors

Our monitor guides are based on testing by freelance and staff contributors with decades of combined experience.

While we rely on our eyes for an initial impression, we thoroughly test each monitor with a SpyderXElite color calibration tool. This specialized hardware can objectively measure a monitor’s brightness, contrast, color gamut, color accuracy, luminance and color uniformity, gamma, and many other aspects of image quality.

Using this tool helps us detect strengths and weaknesses that don’t stand out at a glance and guarantees that a change in lighting conditions or monitor location won’t skew our impression.