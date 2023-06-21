iPhone 15: no Wi-Fi 7 on the menu, but patience

As the release of the next iPhone 15 is fast approaching, analysts are trying to predict what can be expected from smartphones. What is almost certain is that the device should not offer Wi-Fi 7.

On Twitter, the famous analyst Ming-Chi Kuo announced that he expected the iPhone 16 to be compatible with the new Wi-Fi 7 standardbut did not include Apple’s next smartphone that will arrive next September: the iPhone 15.

According to his information, the iPhone 15 should only be satisfied with a new Ultra WideBand U1 chip, to improve communication between smartphones and the Vision Pro mixed reality headset. Apple would therefore reserve Wi-Fi 7 for the next generation, until the standard is adopted by the general public.

The iPhone 15 could become Wi-Fi 7 compatible later

Like every year, the next-gen iPhone is expected to use the same modem as the highest-end Snapdragon chip, i.e. a Snapdragon X70. The latter is theoretically compatible with Wi-Fi 7but few Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered Android smartphones have been released with support for the new standard.

The Xiaomi 13, for example, came out with Wi-Fi 6E, but the Chinese manufacturer finally updated its smartphones to make them compatible with Wi-Fi 7. Such an upgrade is also expected on the OnePlus 11 this summer, but other manufacturers such that Samsung have still not announced whether or not the Galaxy S23 will be Wi-Fi 7 compatible.

Everything therefore suggests that Apple will not launch its iPhone 15 with the Wi-Fi 7 standard, but it is not excluded that it will be added in 2024 using an update. With Apple, the most likely scenario is that the company reserves this novelty for the iPhone 16, pushing some customers to upgrade to the new iteration.

This therefore corroborates old reports which also indicated that we should “only” expect Wi-Fi 6E on the iPhone 15. Although this is a step up from the iPhone 14, which has to make do with Wi-Fi 6, Apple would therefore always be lagging behind Android smartphones in this area.