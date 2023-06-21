Prime Day 2023: there is already a date for Amazon’s most epic offers

The moment has come! After a year of waiting for Amazon offers, we finally know that the prime day It will arrive in less than a month. If you don’t want to miss out on the best discounts on this marketplace, take note of the days it will be available and the requirements you must meet.

If you are one of those who cannot wait until the Christmas shopping season (Black Friday, Cyber ​​Monday or the sales), Prime Day brings together many of the best deals on all kinds of products. Although there is also hope that an anticipated Prime will repeat itself, as happened at the beginning of the fall of last year. Be that as it may, we already know the days of offers that you should not miss. Overclock: G.Skill shows PC with Core i9-13900K running at 7 GHz and 10,000 MT/s DDR5 RAM From July 11 to 12 will finally be the July 11 and 12 when Prime customers have exclusive access to thousands of offers. Only those who are subscribed to the Amazon program will be able to buy, so it is convenient that you sign up before the expected begins. To do this, you will have to enter its official website and select the type of subscription you prefer: monthly for 4.99 euros or yearly for 49.90 euros. Keep in mind that the first month is a trial, so you can cancel at no cost before the first charge is made. As usual, there will be fixed discounts that will last both days, but they will also be launched new offers every 30 minutes at certain times. What can be expected is that the best-known brands apply deep discounts on some products, limiting that only the fastest can get hold of them. Plus, Prime members will enjoy priority access to flash deals half an hour before they start. If you don't buy cheap it's because you don't want to!

benefits included

Amazon wants this Prime Day 2023 to be more special than the previous ones. Therefore, it is offering Amazon Music with 4 months free. Before they gave us a free trial month, but to celebrate its big days, the company has increased its benefit. Perhaps this is the only way to compete directly with Spotify.

Once the trial period is over, we can renew for 9.99 euros per month or cancel at no cost. Although it must be taken into account that it is an offer that will be available until July 13 and only for new customers.

On the other hand, during Prime Day you can get games, objects and a twitch subscription. Amazon’s video game platform also wants to see how its players grow, and therefore seeks to reward everyone who joins this summer.

Likewise, being Prime gives you another series of advantages such as fast and free shipping, even at times of high demand. You will also have access to its Prime Video platform, as well as the Fresh supermarket and many more advantages. In fact, customers using Amazon Photos will immediately receive 15 euros to redeem on the web when they download the Amazon Photos app and upload their first photo.

What offers are there?

Although the products that will be discounted are not yet known, there are many brands that we know will be available on Prime Day. There will be top brands like Samsung, Cecotec, Xiaomi, Dodot, Garmin, Sony, Lenovo, Vans, Philips and many more. In addition, this year it will have more offers than last year from small and medium-sized companies such as Olistic Science, Flamingueo, Pisamonas, Freshly Cosmetics and Singularu. You can find out about all the offers in real time from our selection.

Between July 11 and 12, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to save on other types of electronics, like robotic vacuum cleaners, wireless headphones, laptops, charging accessories, and 4K TVs. Amazon says the sale will show the “lowest prices so far this year» on select products from Bose, Theragun and other well-known brands. Apart from that, there are also usually a lot of deals available on board games, housewares, toys, beauty products, etc.

Like last year, the first offers officially start weeks before the event. We’ll find Amazon’s best-known products, such as Echo speakers, Eero mesh Wi-Fi routers, and other Alexa-enabled devices with up to 55 percent off.

Amazon also says that will lower the prices of several of its services during the 48-hour event, offering discounts on Amazon Music Unlimited, Audible, and Amazon Prime Video, among others.