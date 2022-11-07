For large screens: WhatsApp Beta tests exclusive version for tablets and improvements for companies

WhatsApp has released several new features for online status, Communities and groups. Now we have news that Meta is developing a dedicated version of the app for tablets and new features for WhatsApp Business, the version of the app for businesses.

Starting with the news of WhatsApp Business, the novelty was shown to some testers of the application with a banner that is shown in the upper area of ​​the application. He suggests users to connect their WhatsApp accounts with Facebook and Instagram to broaden their audience.

Speaking now of the version of WhatsApp for tablets, the version has not yet been released, but a warning about it is already appearing for the testers of the application.

Unfortunately, the capture does not show what will be the news of WhatsApp for tablets, but the banner says that it is already being developed in a beta version, which is only available for selected users at the moment. We hope to learn more soon as the creation of the large screen version progresses.