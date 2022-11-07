Android 13! Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra receive One UI 5.0 stable update

This Monday (7th), the Samsung started releasing the One UI 5.0 user interface stable update based on the Android 13 for models Galaxy Note 20 it’s the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in some international markets. According to information on the SamMobile website, the new firmware version is identified as N98xBXXU5GVJE and has the security package for the month of October 2022 includedwith fixes for many security vulnerabilities.





The aforementioned compilation is from the 5G variants of the cell phones in question. As for the 4G versions of the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Android 13 with the One UI 5.0 interface arrived with the firmware ID N980FXXU5GVJE. So far, reports point out that the update is already available in Switzerland. The expectation is that the South Korean manufacturer will release the update in other markets where the devices are sold, including Europe, in the coming days.

The new update brings an updated UI design, faster performance, better ease of use and dozens of new features to Samsung’s latest Galaxy Note series devices. You can check the availability of the update on your devices by going to the Settings » Software Update app and clicking Download and then install. Now, Samsung must follow the schedule of updates and other models can be contemplated. And you, have you checked the availability of the new update on your device? Tell us in the comments below!