Battlefield 2042 comes to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play next week

Update (11/18/2022) – MR

Electronic Arts has confirmed that Battlefield 2042 will be available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play subscribers on November 22🇧🇷 DICE’s shooter will hit Xbox and EA subscription services next week, coinciding with the launch of Season 3, titled Escalation.

The third season of game content includes a new map called Spearhead, located in the wilds of Sweden and features two semi-automated factories producing state-of-the-art weapons. EA has also confirmed that players on all platforms will be able to try out Battlefield 2042 on the following days:

xbox : 1 to 4 December

: 1 to 4 December Steam : 1 to 5 December

: 1 to 5 December PlayStation: 16 to 23 December

Last week, EA opened up sign-ups for the Battlefield Mobile Asia open beta for Android. Pre-registration for the game is also now available in more regions and should start soon.

Last week, EA opened up sign-ups for the Battlefield Mobile Asia open beta for Android. Pre-registration for the game is also now available in more regions and should start soon.

Battlefield Mobile is being developed by the Industrial Toys studio, founded and led by Bungie creator Alex Seropian, which EA acquired in 2018. The open beta brings traditional modes from the Battlefield franchise and versions of classic maps such as the Grand Bazaar and Noshahr from Battlefield 3. Microsoft recently revealed the second batch of games coming to Xbox Game Pass. The list includes titles like Dune: Spice Wars, Ghostlore, Lapin and Norco, Gungrave GORE, Sandstorm, Soccer Story and Warhammer 40,000: Darktide.

jump into #Battlefield 2042 during free access periods this December and experience the game after a year of evolution, improvements, and three Seasons of content ⚫️ Steam: December 1-5

🟢 Xbox: December 1-4

🔵 PlayStation: December 16-23 Learn more 👇https://t.co/OlGVPDQP1 pic.twitter.com/dmjcUpmIon — Battlefield (@Battlefield) November 10, 2022

While EA has previously committed to releasing four seasons of content for Battlefield 2042 throughout the year, DICE has said more content will be made available.

We are already in the pre-production phase of new content that will arrive after Season 4 next year.”

Battlefield 2042 Season 3 will be called Escalation and will be revealed later this month. In response to the controversial expert system, DICE has revealed that it will introduce a class system in early 2023 with the 3.2 update.

Dive deep into what we’ve uncovered in this Development Update video: 🗺 Manifest and Breakaway reworks

🔫 More vault weapons

⛑ Season 3 is to be revealed later this month, including a new Specialist joining the ranks of Assault 👀 And more 👇https://t.co/lv3DmOn4IF — Battlefield (@Battlefield) November 10, 2022