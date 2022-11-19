Map to know how many people have the same name and surname

With the number of people in the world (8 billion recently reached) it is inevitable that we do not share a name with a few million.

However, in addition to the first name, people can have matches on their last names, which is something that you can now have the opportunity to check through an interactive tool created by the National Statistics Institute (INE) in Spain.

When using it you only have to enter the first or last name in the text field located at the top and then press the corresponding button below.

Once the results are displayed, you will be able to see, in the case of names, the amount of people who have it assigned, the gender to which they belong (male, female)as well as the average age.

Along with this is the map of Spain with the distribution of that name in the various provinces and with different shades to express to a greater or lesser extent the number of people who own it.

It is worth mentioning that if you place the mouse pointer over any of the provinces, the percentage that this represents over the total will be shown.

For its part, if you search for a particular surname, the results displayed will present three pieces of information: the number of people who have it as first namethe number of people who have it as second surname and finally the number of people who own the last name inherited from his mother and father. In addition, the page shows a map to express each of these cases.

In this sense, it was found that Antonio and Maria Carmen are the names with the greatest presence in the Spanish territory, followed by Manuel and María respectively.

In the section of surnames it was possible to verify that Garcia It is the one with the greatest presence.

This is followed by the last name Rodríguez, González, Fernández and López.

Click HERE to access the interactive tool.