In São Paulo, 99 distributes vouchers for races to Fundação Pró-Sangue

Discounts will be offered between the 21st and 30th of November and reach up to BRL 30 for each round trip , as long as they start or arrive in foundation units. To activate the promotion, just enter the coupon “PROSANGUE99” in the application.

To demonstrate its support for blood donation, 99 announced that it will offer 6,000 ride vouchers to passengers who request rides to one of the six units of Fundação Pró-Sangue, in São Paulo. The promotion is valid for the week in which the National Blood Donor Day is celebrated, next Friday (25).

The company’s initiative is already added to three others with Pró-Sangue. The institution recommends that donors make an appointment on the website to guarantee the day and time. The units in São Paulo are located at:

Clinic Station: Av. Dr. Enéas Carvalho de Aguiar, 155, 1st floor – Cerqueira Cesar

– Cerqueira Cesar Dante Pazzanese post: Av. Dr. Dante Pazzanese, 500 – Ibirapuera

– Ibirapuera Mandaqui Post: R. Voluntários da Pátria, 4,227 – Mandaqui

– Mandaqui Osasco Regional Office: Rua Ari Barroso, 355 – President Altino – Osasco

– President Altino – Osasco Barueri Post: R. Angela Mirella, 354 – Jd. Barueri – Barueri

– Jd. Barueri – Barueri Stella Maris Post: R. Maria Cândida Pereira, 568 – Itapegica – Guarulhos

People who are between 16 and 69 years old, weigh at least 50 kg and have not had hepatitis or blood transmissible diseases, are not pregnant or breastfeeding, are eligible to donate blood. On the day, you must bring an official photo ID. Children under 18 need parental consent to donate.

It is not necessary to be fasting, but it is indicated to avoid fatty foods 4 hours before the donation and not to ingest alcoholic beverages 12 hours before the exam. Tattoo and piercing prevent donation for six months and those infected by Covid can donate after 10 days of the disappearance of symptoms and seven days after the vaccine against the disease.

Donating blood saves lives. Have you ever been part of any donation campaign? Leave your comment!