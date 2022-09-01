At last! Twitter launches the option to edit tweets!

- Advertisement -

Twitter has officially announced the “Edit Tweet” that, for the moment, is being tested internally by the social network team but that in the coming weeks Twitter Blue subscribers will be able to usethe paid version of the application.

A premium subscription that will be available at the end of September at Australia, Canada, United States and New Zealand but over time it will spread to other countries. On Twitter they acknowledge that they are aware that this is the most demanded function to date and seek to ensure that the development is adequate.

The new option «Edit Tweet» allows you to edit tweets several times during the 30 minutes after they are published, incorporating an icon, a timestamp and a label that inform that the original publication has been edited. Clicking on this label will access the editing history so that you can check what the previous and uncorrected versions of the tweet were like. Corrections can include typographical errors, links, tags… but there is no limit to the content that can be edited, modified, deleted or added.

The purpose that there is a time limit to be able to edit the tweet as well as access to the change history fulfills the purpose of protect the integrity of the conversation so that the public can have access to it at all times, even despite the corrections that may be applied.

The limited initial tests, however, may mean that users who are not part of the small initial group will be able to see edited tweets on their timeline, which would look something like this:

After years of rumors about the possibility of Twitter incorporating a button to edit tweets, finally has become realityalthough for the moment it is limited only to users of the premium subscription of the social network, Twitter Blue, a movement that makes perfect sense, since being a recognized demand for years, it is an attractive addition to monetize it.